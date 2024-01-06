Pakistan Confirms Two Suspected Cases of New Covid Variant; Health Authorities on High Alert

In a recent development, the Sindh health department in Pakistan has reported two cases of Covid-19 at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. The patients, aged between 50 and 60, have flown in from Bangkok and Jeddah on consecutive days. There is a suspicion that these cases could be of the highly transmissible JN.1 variant of the virus, a strain that has been raising eyebrows worldwide.

Samples Sent for Analysis

The passengers’ lab samples have been forwarded to Dow University of Health Sciences for further scrutiny. The aim is to establish whether the highly contagious JN.1 variant is indeed the culprit. The variant accounts for a considerable percentage of Covid-19 cases in the United States and has been flagged by the World Health Organization (WHO) due to its rapid spread.

Measures Taken by the National Command and Operation Center

In response to these incidents, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in Pakistan has initiated COVID testing for passengers arriving from international destinations. This move is aimed at effectively monitoring and controlling the spread of the new variant. The passengers have been directed to observe strict home quarantine measures, as health officials urge for increased quarantining of infected individuals to prevent further surge.

Statement from the Health Ministry

Despite these cases, the Health Ministry in Pakistan has insisted that there are no other instances of the JN.1 variant reported in the country. Dr. Nadeem Jan, the caretaker federal Minister for Health, has reassured the public that the government is vigilantly monitoring the situation. He also noted that the risk of this particular variant spreading widely in Pakistan remains low. However, he has emphasized the importance of maintaining caution in response to the potential health threat.