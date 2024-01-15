en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Pakistan Army Sets Up Free Medical Camps to Combat Winter Health Challenges

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Pakistan Army Sets Up Free Medical Camps to Combat Winter Health Challenges

As winter descends upon Pakistan, the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North have taken proactive measures to safeguard the health of the local population in regions such as Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Swat, Dir, Buner, and Chitral. These institutions have established free medical camps, aiming to provide accessible healthcare services during the colder months when reaching medical facilities can be a challenge.

Proactive Health Initiative

The initiative has already catered to the needs of over seven thousand patients, offering free medical examinations conducted by trained doctors and nursing staff. This public health effort isn’t just about immediate treatment. It’s about fostering a healthier community by distributing necessary medicines at no cost, thereby ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder the pursuit of health.

Education as a Tool of Empowerment

However, the staff at these camps are not only healers but also educators. They have taken upon themselves the responsibility of imparting knowledge about seasonal diseases. The goal is to raise awareness among the public about potential health risks during the winter season, thereby empowering them to take preventive measures.

Winter Health Challenges

Winter brings with it a unique set of health challenges, especially for those residing in remote and rural areas. Access to healthcare can become increasingly difficult due to harsh weather conditions and the increased prevalence of seasonal illnesses. The medical camps set up by the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North address this very issue, providing much-needed health services right at the doorstep of those who need them most.

0
Health Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
20 seconds ago
The Silent Epidemic of Drink Spiking: A Deep Dive into Underreporting and Victim Impact
It’s a cold, hard truth that we live in a world where one can’t always feel safe with a drink in hand. What was supposed to be a fun-filled date night for 30-year-old Sarah, turned into a life-altering nightmare of sexual assault and trauma. Sarah, who met Tom on the dating app, Bumble, believes her
The Silent Epidemic of Drink Spiking: A Deep Dive into Underreporting and Victim Impact
Aedes Index Drops in St James, but the Fight Against Dengue Continues
10 mins ago
Aedes Index Drops in St James, but the Fight Against Dengue Continues
Athlete Safety in Spotlight as FIS Criticized Over Wengen Race Schedule
12 mins ago
Athlete Safety in Spotlight as FIS Criticized Over Wengen Race Schedule
Comparative Report on Influenza-like Illness Cases in Pacific Island Countries and Territories
5 mins ago
Comparative Report on Influenza-like Illness Cases in Pacific Island Countries and Territories
Australia's Heroin Crisis: Ageing Victims and the Rising Menace of Polypharmacy
5 mins ago
Australia's Heroin Crisis: Ageing Victims and the Rising Menace of Polypharmacy
2023: The Hottest Year on Record - An Escalating Climate Crisis
6 mins ago
2023: The Hottest Year on Record - An Escalating Climate Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
The Silent Epidemic of Drink Spiking: A Deep Dive into Underreporting and Victim Impact
20 seconds
The Silent Epidemic of Drink Spiking: A Deep Dive into Underreporting and Victim Impact
Galway Rally Gears Up with Star-studded Lineup; Monaghan Navigation Trial Concludes
21 seconds
Galway Rally Gears Up with Star-studded Lineup; Monaghan Navigation Trial Concludes
Lisa Rumbewas: The Legacy of an Indonesian Weightlifting Legend
51 seconds
Lisa Rumbewas: The Legacy of an Indonesian Weightlifting Legend
Matheus Cunha: The £43 Million Beacon of Hope for Wolves
52 seconds
Matheus Cunha: The £43 Million Beacon of Hope for Wolves
Ronnie O'Sullivan Criticises Ally Pally: An Eventful Week in British Sports
1 min
Ronnie O'Sullivan Criticises Ally Pally: An Eventful Week in British Sports
Kadarius Toney's Struggle: A Test of Resilience Amidst Mistakes
1 min
Kadarius Toney's Struggle: A Test of Resilience Amidst Mistakes
Aaron Rodgers' Achilles Injury: The Game, The Support, and The Comma Controversy
1 min
Aaron Rodgers' Achilles Injury: The Game, The Support, and The Comma Controversy
The Climate Change Impact: A New Challenge for Sports
1 min
The Climate Change Impact: A New Challenge for Sports
Football to Film: Ian Wright and the Trend of Footballers Turning to Acting
1 min
Football to Film: Ian Wright and the Trend of Footballers Turning to Acting
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
23 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app