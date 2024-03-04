Pakistan Amplifies Battle Against Tuberculosis: Commitment Renewed on World TB Day 2024

On World TB Day 2024, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, the Federal Secretary of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, articulated the government's unwavering resolve to vanquish tuberculosis (TB), spotlighting robust initiatives for a TB-free Pakistan. Addressing an event organized by the Ministry in collaboration with key partners, Shallwani underscored the provision of complimentary diagnostic and treatment services nationwide, marking a critical stride toward eradicating the disease.

Strategic Measures and Collaborative Efforts

Pakistan, grappling with a high TB burden, ranks fifth globally, with an alarming tally of new and drug-resistant TB cases each year. The government's response includes extensive free TB care accessible in over 1,500 facilities, integrating more than 15,000 general practitioners into the national TB control initiatives. This comprehensive approach aims not just at diagnosis and treatment but also at reaching an ambitious target of 2.2 million individuals for TB care, including vulnerable groups and those with drug-resistant TB.

Emphasizing Innovation and Community Engagement

Dr Razia Kaniz Fatima, at the helm of the Coordination Management Unit for AIDS, TB, and Malaria, highlighted this year's World TB Day theme, calling for unified action, pioneering solutions, and partnerships to expedite the eradication of TB. The emphasis on person-centered healthcare, fostering trust, and accountability reflects a holistic strategy to combat TB effectively. Furthermore, Dr Muhammad Ahmed Kazi, Director General of Ministry of Health, stressed the profound impacts of TB on societal structures, advocating for increased political will and social support to alleviate the burdens posed by this ancient adversary.

Renewed Vigor and Hope

The event was enriched with insights from global health leaders through video messages and a panel discussion featuring a spectrum of stakeholders, illustrating a concerted global to local commitment to TB elimination. Success stories of patients overcoming drug-resistant TB were shared, instilling hope and highlighting the efficacy of combined efforts against TB. As Pakistan observes World TB Day 2024, the collective resolve and strategic interventions signal a promising trajectory toward achieving a TB-free future, emphasizing the critical role of continuous innovation, community involvement, and global solidarity in this enduring battle.

This concerted effort, fueled by dedication and collaboration, paves the way for significant strides in TB control and prevention. As Pakistan forges ahead, the journey towards a TB-free nation is a testament to the power of collective action, unwavering commitment, and the relentless pursuit of health for all.