PainReform’s PRF-110 Outperforms Competitors in Postoperative Pain Relief Test

PainReform Ltd. has unveiled promising in vitro test results for its flagship product, PRF-110, which is set to challenge industry leaders in the realm of postoperative pain relief. PRF-110 outshone its competitors by demonstrating superior spreadability on surgical tissue, a vital attribute for topical applications after surgery. The study revealed that PRF-110’s lower viscosity allows it to spread more evenly and interact more effectively with surgical tissue surfaces, providing a potentially more effective relief from postoperative pain.

PRF-110: A New Hope for Postoperative Pain Management

PRF-110’s promising results have been warmly welcomed by the company’s CEO, Ilan Hadar. He has expressed optimism about the product’s potential in managing postoperative pain locally. Hadar highlighted the efficient distribution of PRF-110 within surgical wounds as a significant advantage. Besides, PRF-110 boasts a scalable manufacturing process and contains excipients that are FDA-approved as GRAS (generally regarded as safe), reinforcing its viability in the market.

Progress of PRF-110 Clinical Trials

PainReform has already concluded the first part of its Phase 3 clinical trial, where PRF-110 was well tolerated in bunionectomy surgeries. All adverse events reported were mild, with no serious ones observed. This positive outcome has paved the way for the second part of the trial. This segment of the study is a double-blind test involving approximately 400 patients across six U.S. clinical sites. The focus of this part is to measure PRF-110’s efficacy in reducing pain over a span of 72 hours when compared to a placebo.

Anticipating a Breakthrough in Postoperative Pain Relief

As PainReform continues to push the frontiers of postoperative pain relief with PRF-110, expectations are high. The product’s superior spreadability, efficient distribution, and tolerability position it favorably against the industry’s current leaders. With the second part of the clinical trial ongoing, all eyes are on PRF-110, which could potentially revolutionize the postoperative pain relief landscape.