en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

PainReform’s PRF-110 Outperforms Competitors in Postoperative Pain Relief Test

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:02 am EST
PainReform’s PRF-110 Outperforms Competitors in Postoperative Pain Relief Test

PainReform Ltd. has unveiled promising in vitro test results for its flagship product, PRF-110, which is set to challenge industry leaders in the realm of postoperative pain relief. PRF-110 outshone its competitors by demonstrating superior spreadability on surgical tissue, a vital attribute for topical applications after surgery. The study revealed that PRF-110’s lower viscosity allows it to spread more evenly and interact more effectively with surgical tissue surfaces, providing a potentially more effective relief from postoperative pain.

PRF-110: A New Hope for Postoperative Pain Management

PRF-110’s promising results have been warmly welcomed by the company’s CEO, Ilan Hadar. He has expressed optimism about the product’s potential in managing postoperative pain locally. Hadar highlighted the efficient distribution of PRF-110 within surgical wounds as a significant advantage. Besides, PRF-110 boasts a scalable manufacturing process and contains excipients that are FDA-approved as GRAS (generally regarded as safe), reinforcing its viability in the market.

Progress of PRF-110 Clinical Trials

PainReform has already concluded the first part of its Phase 3 clinical trial, where PRF-110 was well tolerated in bunionectomy surgeries. All adverse events reported were mild, with no serious ones observed. This positive outcome has paved the way for the second part of the trial. This segment of the study is a double-blind test involving approximately 400 patients across six U.S. clinical sites. The focus of this part is to measure PRF-110’s efficacy in reducing pain over a span of 72 hours when compared to a placebo.

Anticipating a Breakthrough in Postoperative Pain Relief

As PainReform continues to push the frontiers of postoperative pain relief with PRF-110, expectations are high. The product’s superior spreadability, efficient distribution, and tolerability position it favorably against the industry’s current leaders. With the second part of the clinical trial ongoing, all eyes are on PRF-110, which could potentially revolutionize the postoperative pain relief landscape.

0
Health United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cinesteam: Cemag Care's Innovative Solution for Malodorous Wounds

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Alabama State Rep. Advances Bill to Train Firefighters on Special Sensory Needs

By BNN Correspondents

Tenaya Therapeutics CEO to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By Geeta Pillai

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. Achieves Australian GMP Certification: A Milestone for Medicinal Cannabis

By Geeta Pillai

NightHawk Biosciences Commences Development of Novel Biologic for Subs ...
@Health · 3 mins
NightHawk Biosciences Commences Development of Novel Biologic for Subs ...
heart comment 0
NightHawk Biosciences Embarks on Novel Biologic Project for Substance Use Disorders

By Momen Zellmi

NightHawk Biosciences Embarks on Novel Biologic Project for Substance Use Disorders
Cardiovascular Disease: The Silent Killer and the Battle for Early Detection

By BNN Correspondents

Cardiovascular Disease: The Silent Killer and the Battle for Early Detection
CMI Orchards’ Organic Apple Sales Soar Amid Rising Demand for High-Flavor Organics

By Dil Bar Irshad

CMI Orchards' Organic Apple Sales Soar Amid Rising Demand for High-Flavor Organics
Running for Health: Study Reveals Potential Benefits of Running

By BNN Correspondents

Running for Health: Study Reveals Potential Benefits of Running
Latest Headlines
World News
Swerve Strickland Eyes AEW World Championship: A Resolve for 2024
13 seconds
Swerve Strickland Eyes AEW World Championship: A Resolve for 2024
Striking Journalists in Turkey Face Legal Pressure from Former Employer Sputnik
38 seconds
Striking Journalists in Turkey Face Legal Pressure from Former Employer Sputnik
Modi Criticizes INDIA Bloc and INDI Alliance, Highlights Women Empowerment Initiatives
1 min
Modi Criticizes INDIA Bloc and INDI Alliance, Highlights Women Empowerment Initiatives
Trump Appeals Ballot Exclusion in Maine and Colorado
2 mins
Trump Appeals Ballot Exclusion in Maine and Colorado
Cinesteam: Cemag Care's Innovative Solution for Malodorous Wounds
2 mins
Cinesteam: Cemag Care's Innovative Solution for Malodorous Wounds
Impeachment Proceedings Initiated Against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas
2 mins
Impeachment Proceedings Initiated Against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas
Alabama State Rep. Advances Bill to Train Firefighters on Special Sensory Needs
2 mins
Alabama State Rep. Advances Bill to Train Firefighters on Special Sensory Needs
Vancouver Canucks Triumph Over Ottawa Senators in 6-3 Victory
2 mins
Vancouver Canucks Triumph Over Ottawa Senators in 6-3 Victory
Slovakia's President Vetoes Controversial Competence Act
2 mins
Slovakia's President Vetoes Controversial Competence Act
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app