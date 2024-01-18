Pain-Free Splinter Removal Goes Viral on TikTok

A revolution in the domain of minor yet irritating health issues has gone viral on TikTok, courtesy of Dr. Myro Figura, an anesthesiologist from UCLA. The doctor shared a pain-free method for removing splinters, leveraging an everyday item found in most American medicine cabinets - a plastic syringe. The video, demonstrating this novel technique, has captured the attention of nearly 3 million viewers, offering a sigh of relief for parents and individuals who dread the traditional tweezers approach.

A Pain-Free Solution in Under $5

Dr. Figura's method involves using a plastic syringe with the tip cut off. This enables the syringe to serve as a suction device, extracting the splinter without causing the usual discomfort associated with tweezers and needles. The video showcases a mother successfully employing this technique to remove a splinter from her child painlessly. The beauty of this solution lies in its accessibility and affordability. Plastic syringes are a common item in the American household and can be easily purchased for under $5.

Validation from Across the Pond

Interestingly, this technique is not entirely new. Parents in the UK have previously shared similar hacks on Facebook, one of which was shared over 65,000 times. A specific post discussed using a plastic syringe that typically comes free with a child's liquid painkiller, circumventing the need for any additional purchase.

Medical Importance of Timely Splinter Extraction

While being a minor discomfort, splinters should be dealt with promptly. Experts advise that splinters should be removed swiftly to avoid infection and the formation of scar tissue. The latter can make subsequent removal more challenging. Dr. Figura's hack, hence, serves as a timely and pain-free solution for a problem that may have significant consequences if overlooked.