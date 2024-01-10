en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Özgenur Çelik: A Rising Star in Nanodrug Technology

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:38 am EST
Özgenur Çelik: A Rising Star in Nanodrug Technology

Özgenur Çelik, a distinguished Turkish biomedical engineer, is making significant strides in the realm of nanodrug technology and smart drug delivery systems. An esteemed alumnus of Columbia University, Çelik continues to ride the wave of academic excellence as a doctoral student at the renowned biomedical engineering program at Emory University-Georgia Institute of Technology.

Early Beginnings and Notable Contributions

During her undergraduate tenure, Çelik collaborated with Prof. Dr. Kam Leong, concentrating her efforts on the development of nano-therapy systems. These pioneering systems aim to deliver cancer drugs with remarkable precision, reducing the reliance on traditional and often debilitating chemotherapy techniques.

The Innovation of Self-healing

Currently, Çelik’s project involves the innovative application of RNA messages loaded into nanodrugs. The goal of this groundbreaking work is to guide the immune system to initiate a self-healing process, potentially offering novel therapeutic approaches for a variety of diseases.

Recognition and Aspirations

Çelik’s impressive achievements have positioned her among the top Turkish talents in the United States. More than personal recognition, her work underscores the substantial contributions that Turkish researchers are making to the global landscape of biomedical research. Çelik’s ambition extends beyond recognition – she aspires to inspire young girls in the scientific community and hopes that her contributions will earn her a Nobel or other prestigious science awards.

0
Health Science & Technology Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
23 seconds ago
California Tackles Youth Football: Debating a Ban for Under-12s
As concerns about brain injuries in youth sports grow, a heated debate erupts in California’s legislative halls. Democratic Assemblymember Kevin McCarty has introduced a bill aimed at banning tackle football for children under 12. The proposal, set to be deliberated by a legislative committee, is a proactive measure designed to shield young athletes from the
California Tackles Youth Football: Debating a Ban for Under-12s
Transformative Advances in Medical Diagnostics Enhance Patient Care
9 mins ago
Transformative Advances in Medical Diagnostics Enhance Patient Care
Corey Taylor Cancels Tour Amid Health Concerns; Knotfest Faces Criticism
15 mins ago
Corey Taylor Cancels Tour Amid Health Concerns; Knotfest Faces Criticism
NCT's Haechan Temporarily Steps Down Due to Health Concerns, Sparks Industry-Wide Discussions
37 seconds ago
NCT's Haechan Temporarily Steps Down Due to Health Concerns, Sparks Industry-Wide Discussions
Vegan and Vegetarian Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Risk, Study Suggests
8 mins ago
Vegan and Vegetarian Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Risk, Study Suggests
Antibiotic Resistance Crisis in India: A Call for Action
9 mins ago
Antibiotic Resistance Crisis in India: A Call for Action
Latest Headlines
World News
Arizona Cardinals' 2024 NFL Season: Gearing Up for a Competitive Ride
13 seconds
Arizona Cardinals' 2024 NFL Season: Gearing Up for a Competitive Ride
California Tackles Youth Football: Debating a Ban for Under-12s
23 seconds
California Tackles Youth Football: Debating a Ban for Under-12s
NCT's Haechan Temporarily Steps Down Due to Health Concerns, Sparks Industry-Wide Discussions
37 seconds
NCT's Haechan Temporarily Steps Down Due to Health Concerns, Sparks Industry-Wide Discussions
High School Basketball in Montana: A Display of Thrilling Matches and Standout Performances
3 mins
High School Basketball in Montana: A Display of Thrilling Matches and Standout Performances
Inter Miami CF Bolsters Squad with Julian Gressel Signing
3 mins
Inter Miami CF Bolsters Squad with Julian Gressel Signing
Economy Tops American Priorities in 2024, Reveals Racial Differences in Political Concerns
3 mins
Economy Tops American Priorities in 2024, Reveals Racial Differences in Political Concerns
Governor DeSantis Criticizes Washington in State of the State Address Amidst National Upheaval
5 mins
Governor DeSantis Criticizes Washington in State of the State Address Amidst National Upheaval
2024 American Priorities Revealed: Economy Leads, Racial Disparities on Other Issues
5 mins
2024 American Priorities Revealed: Economy Leads, Racial Disparities on Other Issues
Streaming the 2024 World Indoor Bowls Championships: Harnessing the Power of VPNs
5 mins
Streaming the 2024 World Indoor Bowls Championships: Harnessing the Power of VPNs
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
54 mins
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
4 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
5 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
6 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
7 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
8 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
8 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
8 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app