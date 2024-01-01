en English
Health

Ozempic: The Weight Loss Trend Sparking Controversy Among Celebrities and Concern for Diabetic Patients

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:37 am EST
Ozempic: The Weight Loss Trend Sparking Controversy Among Celebrities and Concern for Diabetic Patients

The diabetes medication Ozempic, also known by its generic name Semaglutide, has made headlines for its off-label use as a weight loss aid, igniting a trend among celebrities and the public alike. However, the drug’s increasing popularity has sparked a potent debate and raised concerns about its accessibility for diabetic patients who need it for their health condition.

(Read Also: Tirzepatide Vs. Semaglutide: A Comparative Study of Weight Loss Medications)

Celebrity Stances on Ozempic

Several celebrities have addressed the use of Ozempic for weight loss, contributing to the discourse around this trend. Actress Jameela Jamil and reality star Kyle Richards have criticized the trend, emphasizing the importance of setting realistic body image standards and the effort they put into their physical fitness. Julia Fox and Khloé Kardashian, who faced accusations of using the drug for weight loss, have publicly refuted these claims.

Comedian Chelsea Handler admitted to trying Ozempic unknowingly, provided by her anti-aging doctor, but ceased its use, labeling it as irresponsible and unsuitable for her. On the other hand, reality star Katie Maloney took a neutral stance, suggesting that individuals should make their own decisions about their bodies. Her fellow reality star, Lala Kent, expressed disapproval of the drug’s use for weight loss, calling for better standards in Hollywood.

(Read Also: Global Trends Shape European Stock Market: A 2023 Retrospective)

Rising Concerns Around Ozempic

The surge in Ozempic’s popularity has led to an alarming increase in reported overdose exposures. In 2023, at least 2,941 Americans reported overdoses, more than double the number in 2022. Symptoms of an overdose can resemble those of hypoglycemia, requiring hospital admission for monitoring and treatment.

Fitness expert Jillian Michaels expressed concern about the growing popularity of Ozempic as a weight-loss tool among celebrities. She warned about potential side effects such as pancreatitis, gallbladder issues, kidney problems, and vision loss, emphasizing the importance of making lifestyle changes through healthy habits and hard work rather than relying on weight-loss drugs.

The Ethical Debate

The discourse around Ozempic not only highlights the pressures of body image in society but also raises ethical questions about the use of medical treatments for non-medical purposes, especially when it impacts the availability of essential medications for those who genuinely need them.

Health
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

