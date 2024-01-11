Luxembourg Grapples with Ozempic Shortage Amid Weight Loss Demand

In a turn of events in Luxembourg, the diabetes drug Ozempic is in short supply due to its escalating use in weight loss. Health Director, Dr. Jean-Claude Schmit, cautions that the issue could exacerbate in the forthcoming months. As a response, the legal limitations on Ozempic’s availability are presently under consideration.

In a bid to support climate-friendly activities, the Luxembourg Government Council has sanctioned the extension of state aid for environmentally friendly transportation and housing. This measure underlines the government’s commitment to sustainable development and mitigating the impacts of climate change.