Health

Luxembourg Grapples with Ozempic Shortage Amid Weight Loss Demand

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:42 am EST
In a turn of events in Luxembourg, the diabetes drug Ozempic is in short supply due to its escalating use in weight loss. Health Director, Dr. Jean-Claude Schmit, cautions that the issue could exacerbate in the forthcoming months. As a response, the legal limitations on Ozempic’s availability are presently under consideration.

In a bid to support climate-friendly activities, the Luxembourg Government Council has sanctioned the extension of state aid for environmentally friendly transportation and housing. This measure underlines the government’s commitment to sustainable development and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

