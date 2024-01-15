en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Ozempic: An Unanticipated Ally in Curbing Alcohol Consumption

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:53 pm EST
Ozempic: An Unanticipated Ally in Curbing Alcohol Consumption

Unanticipated benefits of the drug semaglutide, known as Wegovy for weight loss and Ozempic for managing type 2 diabetes, have become a topic of intrigue. Users of the drug have reported a significant drop in their alcohol cravings and consumption, leading to potential new applications in the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Ozempic’s Unexpected Impact on Alcohol Consumption

Among the individuals who have experienced this effect is Michelle Udden, a former daily drinker. Udden, along with several others, reported a loss of interest in alcohol after starting on Ozempic. While the primary function of Ozempic is not to reduce alcohol consumption, this unforeseen side effect could be a beacon of hope for those battling alcohol dependency or looking to cut down on their alcohol intake for health reasons.

From Anecdotal Evidence to Clinical Trials

Research studies have echoed these anecdotal reports, finding evidence of reduced alcohol relapses in both rodents and humans. The drug appears to target specific regions of the brain to suppress appetite and affect neural pathways that regulate motivation and reward. Currently, clinical trials are underway to test semaglutide in people with alcohol use disorder, given the urgent need for effective new treatments for addiction.

The Controversy Surrounding Ozempic

However, the journey of Ozempic has not been void of controversy. Patients across America have launched lawsuits against Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic, alleging that the drug led to debilitating stomach paralysis. The patients claim to have suffered from gastroparesis, a condition resulting in food build-up in the stomach and symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and severe pain. Novo Nordisk firmly denies these allegations and has vowed to defend against them staunchly. Similarly, Eli Lilly, the manufacturer of Mounjaro, a diabetes drug with comparable side effects, has also been hit with lawsuits.

Furthermore, several patients have reported intense cravings, weight gain, and insatiable appetites after discontinuing Ozempic. Some patients state they have faced difficulties maintaining weight loss, and the high cost of the medication has left many unable to afford it. As such, experts suggest that the drug might need to be used over a lifetime to maintain weight loss, indicating a need for further research and understanding.

0
Health
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
10 mins ago
Casper-Natrona Health Department: Ensuring Food Safety through Unannounced Inspections
In Natrona County, Wyoming, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department has embarked on a mission to ensure food safety across the region. Their strategy involves unanticipated semi-annual inspections of a broad spectrum of food facilities, including restaurants, grocery stores, and mobile food units. The initiative is not merely a monitoring exercise, but an educational journey to
Casper-Natrona Health Department: Ensuring Food Safety through Unannounced Inspections
Critical Incidents Declared as Major IT Failure Hits Sussex Hospitals
22 mins ago
Critical Incidents Declared as Major IT Failure Hits Sussex Hospitals
Lupin Life Champions Children's Health at the Second Annual Aptivate Run
23 mins ago
Lupin Life Champions Children's Health at the Second Annual Aptivate Run
Matthew Stafford's Resilience Shines Despite Graphic Injury During Wild Card Game
11 mins ago
Matthew Stafford's Resilience Shines Despite Graphic Injury During Wild Card Game
Vietnam's Communist Party Leader Nguyen Phu Trong Appears at National Assembly Amid Health Speculation
14 mins ago
Vietnam's Communist Party Leader Nguyen Phu Trong Appears at National Assembly Amid Health Speculation
India's Battle with Pollution: An Examination of the Most Polluted Cities
22 mins ago
India's Battle with Pollution: An Examination of the Most Polluted Cities
Latest Headlines
World News
US Voters Split on Economy and Democracy Priorities: CBS/YouGov Poll
5 mins
US Voters Split on Economy and Democracy Priorities: CBS/YouGov Poll
Philippine Senate Approves Resolution to Review Economic Provisions of Constitution
9 mins
Philippine Senate Approves Resolution to Review Economic Provisions of Constitution
Nikki Haley Sidesteps Gender Identity Question in Virtual Town Hall
10 mins
Nikki Haley Sidesteps Gender Identity Question in Virtual Town Hall
Casper-Natrona Health Department: Ensuring Food Safety through Unannounced Inspections
10 mins
Casper-Natrona Health Department: Ensuring Food Safety through Unannounced Inspections
Governor Yahaya Bello's Deposition of Local Monarch Sparks Controversy in Nigeria
11 mins
Governor Yahaya Bello's Deposition of Local Monarch Sparks Controversy in Nigeria
Matthew Stafford's Resilience Shines Despite Graphic Injury During Wild Card Game
11 mins
Matthew Stafford's Resilience Shines Despite Graphic Injury During Wild Card Game
BJP Criticizes Congress' 'Nyay Yatra', Urges Internal Rectification
11 mins
BJP Criticizes Congress' 'Nyay Yatra', Urges Internal Rectification
Generation Z Challenges Online Rating Systems: A Quest for Authenticity
14 mins
Generation Z Challenges Online Rating Systems: A Quest for Authenticity
Vietnam's Communist Party Leader Nguyen Phu Trong Appears at National Assembly Amid Health Speculation
14 mins
Vietnam's Communist Party Leader Nguyen Phu Trong Appears at National Assembly Amid Health Speculation
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
45 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
47 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
52 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
7 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app