Health

Ozempic: A Medical Marvel or a Brewing Controversy?

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:52 pm EST
Ozempic: A Medical Marvel or a Brewing Controversy?

Within the realm of medicine and public health, a storm is brewing around Ozempic, a diabetes medication turned weight loss drug. Its off-label use has sparked both popularity and controversy, leading to global shortages and raising worrying questions among diabetes patients who depend on it for managing their condition.

Ozempic’s Rising Star and its Ripple Effects

Originally formulated to treat diabetes, Ozempic has found an unexpected niche in weight loss, leading to a surge in demand. Its ability to help individuals shed about 15% of their body weight, reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes, and combat kidney disease, has generated unprecedented interest. However, this popularity comes with a price. The sudden upswing in demand has led to a worldwide shortage, a situation that has forced Health Canada to advise against new Ozempic prescriptions unless absolutely necessary.

Controversies and Concerns Surrounding Ozempic

The shortage is not the only issue. Lawsuits are in motion against Ozempic’s manufacturers, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, accusing them of inadequate warnings about severe side effects. Additionally, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has confiscated counterfeit units of Ozempic, linked to five illnesses, amplifying the risks associated with misuse. Critics argue that beyond these tangible risks, the affordability and accessibility of the drug leave much to be desired, further fueling the controversy.

The Ethical Implications of Prescribing Practices

Beyond the legal and medical concerns, the debate around Ozempic has raised questions about the role of physicians and the potential influence of biases in their prescribing practices. Critics argue that the established medical criteria for the drug’s use are being overlooked, with biases around obesity potentially influencing decisions. As the debate unfolds, it challenges the medical community to reassess their approach to obesity treatment and prevention.

While Ozempic continues to make waves, researchers are exploring its potential in treating alcohol use disorder, with clinical psychologist Christian Hendershot leading a trial to gauge changes in cravings for alcohol. However, pharmaceutical companies, including Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, have expressed hesitancy in supporting such research, citing uncertain commercial potential and potential safety concerns.

As the debate continues, one thing is clear: the story of Ozempic is far from over. It serves as a stark reminder of the intricate dance of medicine, ethics, and societal biases.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

