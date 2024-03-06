Oyo State's First Lady Spearheads Historic Health Outreach for 300 Elderly, Elevates Senior Citizen Well-being

On a bright Wednesday morning, the serene premises of the Oyo Government House in Ibadan turned into a bustling hub of healthcare activity. Under the banner of the Omituntun for Life Foundation, a landmark event titled "Senior Citizens Healthcare Outreach" unfolded, aimed squarely at bolstering the health of the state's elderly population. Among the attendees were no fewer than 300 senior citizens, predominantly retirees, who were beneficiaries of comprehensive free medical checkups, medications, and various consumables.

The healthcare outreach was meticulously designed to address the unique medical needs of the elderly. A team of seasoned medical practitioners conducted thorough tests on each participant, focusing on critical health metrics such as blood sugar levels, blood pressure, and PCV. Following these evaluations, participants were provided with the necessary drugs to manage their conditions.

Mrs. Tamunominini Makinde, the wife of Oyo State's governor, underscored the importance of this initiative. She emphasized the need for senior citizens to adopt healthy living practices, including eating nutritious foods, undergoing regular medical checkups, minimizing the intake of high-calorie and high-cholesterol foods, and securing adequate rest.

A Gesture of Love and Support

The Omituntun for Life Foundation, in partnership with the United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Medplus, orchestrated this event as part of its broader mission to extend care and support to various underprivileged groups within the state.

Mrs. Makinde highlighted that beyond the immediate provision of medical services, the event was a celebration of the elderly, acknowledging their contributions and ensuring they felt valued, loved, and never alone. In her heartfelt address, she also encouraged the attendees to embrace modern technology to stay connected with their families and engage with positive lifestyle-enhancing programs.