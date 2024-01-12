en English
Health

Oyo State Government Dispels Rumors of Medical Staff Recruitment

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:01 am EST
Oyo State Government Dispels Rumors of Medical Staff Recruitment

In a significant development, the Government of Oyo State issued a stern warning against the spread of spurious reports alleging the sale of application forms for the recruitment of medical staff into State service. The false information has been circulating rampantly on various social media platforms, causing widespread confusion amongst the public.

The Government’s Stance

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, refuted these claims categorically. He confirmed that no such forms are on sale at the moment, quelling the rumors and dispelling the misinformation. The Commissioner emphasized that the process of recruitment is still underway, and no official announcements about employment opportunities have been made yet.

Official Channels for Communication

Oyelade reassured the public that all authoritative announcements regarding job vacancies would be disseminated through official government channels. He urged everyone to disregard any information suggesting that recruitment of medical personnel is currently taking place. The Commissioner’s statement serves as an effective deterrent against the spread of false information, averting potential chaos.

Prevention of Fraud

The Oyo State Government’s announcement is also a critical step towards thwarting the efforts of fraudulent individuals who seek to mislead the public with false claims. The government is dedicated to protecting its citizens from such unscrupulous activities, reaffirming its commitment to transparency and ethical governance.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

