Oyo Primary Health Care Chief Advocates for Enhanced Women's Rights to Combat Poverty

Amidst efforts to elevate women's status and rights, Muyideen Olatunji, the Executive Secretary of Oyo State Primary Health Care Board, has made a compelling call for collective action. This initiative, aimed at ensuring the full realization of women's rights, opportunities, and aspirations, seeks to significantly reduce poverty levels within society. The call was made during an awareness program targeting pregnant women and nursing mothers at Agbongbon Primary Health Care Centre, located in the Ibadan South East Local Government Area.

Olatunji emphasized the necessity of collaboration among various stakeholders, including the government, private sector, and civil society organizations, to ensure comprehensive access to essential services for women regardless of their socioeconomic status.

He highlighted the importance of continued funding for health care, the need for improved infrastructure, and the training of health workers to provide quality services. This collaborative approach aims to create a sustainable impact on women's health and, by extension, their social and economic well-being.

Empowering Women Through Health Care

Olatunji's remarks underscored health as a fundamental human right and a prerequisite for achieving gender equality. Women are empowered to take control of their lives and futures by facilitating access to healthcare services, leading to healthier, more educated, and productive communities.

The advocacy for women's health is depicted as a moral and economic imperative, with significant implications for reducing poverty, building a strong economy, and enhancing social and political stability.