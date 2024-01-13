Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation

In a tragic incident at the state-run MDM Hospital in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, a cancer patient lost his life due to a power outage that disrupted the oxygen supply. The patient, Gopal Bhati, was receiving treatment at the hospital’s trauma center when the unfortunate event occurred early on Friday. The emergency generator’s failure to kick in after the power cut led to the ventilator’s shutdown, causing fatal complications for Bhati.

Inquiry Committee and Removal of Hospital Staff

In response to the tragedy, the hospital administration formed an inquiry committee to investigate the incident. As a result of the preliminary probe, a doctor and two nurses were removed from duty. Dr. Kuldeep Singh and the nurses now find themselves on an Awaiting Posting Order (APO), pending the outcome of the investigation.

Separate Administrative Inquiry and Minister’s Visit

Apart from the internal inquiry conducted by the hospital, the divisional commissioner ordered a separate administrative investigation. Additional District Magistrate Sanjay Basu is leading this investigation and is expected to submit a report by next Monday. The state’s Medical and Health Minister, Gajendra Singh Khimsar, also visited the hospital. After assessing the situation, he instructed that stern action be taken against those at fault, including the supplier of the backup ventilator system that failed to function during the crisis.

Family’s Accusations and Past Incidents

The family of the deceased has accused the hospital of an inadequate response to the emergency. They believe that timely action could have potentially saved Bhati’s life. This incident is not the first of its kind at MDM Hospital. In 2011, a similar power outage resulted in the deaths of three patients due to oxygen supply disruption, painting a grim picture of the hospital’s preparedness for such emergencies.