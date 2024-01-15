OXR1 Gene – A Key to Longevity and Healthy Brain Aging: A Study by Buck Institute

In a groundbreaking discovery, the Buck Institute for Research on Aging has discovered a critical role of a gene named OXR1 in promoting longevity and facilitating healthy brain aging tied to dietary restrictions. The research, published in Nature Communications on January 11, 2024, was spearheaded by postdoctoral researcher Kenneth Wilson, PhD, and co-authored by Buck Professor Pankaj Kapahi, PhD.

The Role of Reduced Caloric Intake

The study focused on comprehending how a decrease in caloric intake, achieved through methods like intermittent fasting or caloric restriction, can postpone aging and decelerate the progression of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. The findings revealed that OXR1 plays a pivotal role in the beneficial effects of dietary restriction, especially in neurons, by preserving the function of the retromer complex.

The Retromer Complex and Its Dysfunction

The retromer complex is responsible for the recycling of cellular proteins and lipids. Its dysfunction is related to age-associated neurodegenerative disorders. The team found that enhancing the expression of OXR1 in fruit flies resulted in an increment in their lifespan, suggesting a possibility that increased levels of OXR1 in humans might also contribute to lifespan extension.

Next Steps in Research

The forthcoming stages of the research involve the identification of compounds that can augment OXR1 levels to delay brain aging. These findings highlight the far-reaching impact of diet on health and reinforce the pursuit of a healthy diet for its comprehensive benefits.