Oxfordshire Hospital's Maternity Unit Downgraded After Inspection Reveals Outdated Medicine and Poor Hygiene

An Oxfordshire hospital, Horton General Hospital, has faced criticism following a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection that unearthed multiple issues within its midwifery unit, including outdated medicine and subpar hygiene practices. The inspection, conducted on October 23, 2023, led to the unit being downgraded from 'good' to 'requires improvement', marking a significant setback for the facility overseen by Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
Inspection Findings
The CQC report highlighted several areas of concern, particularly around cleanliness, infection control, and the storage of medicines. Inspectors found that despite the equipment and premises being "visibly clean", there was confusion regarding the proper cleaning procedures for the birthing pool. Furthermore, medicines were not stored at the correct temperatures, with some being discovered out-of-date, raising doubts about their safety for use. This lack of adherence to storage guidelines represented a lapse in ensuring patient and newborn safety.
Equipment and Safety Concerns
Another significant finding from the inspection was the use of out-of-date equipment, which posed potential risks to patients. The report specifically mentioned failures in carrying out safety checks on critical equipment, including adult and neonatal resuscitation trolleys, and discovering out-of-date items in various areas of the unit. These oversights underscored the urgent need for the hospital to review and enhance its equipment monitoring and maintenance procedures.
Trust's Response and Future Plans
In response to the CQC's findings, the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust expressed disappointment but committed to making necessary improvements. Milica Redfearn, director of midwifery at OUH, emphasized the importance of feedback for service enhancement and pledged to work closely with staff and patients towards betterment. Professor Meghana Pandit, CEO at OUH, reaffirmed the trust's dedication to the Horton General Hospital, highlighting ongoing efforts to modernize and improve services despite the setback.
This report serves as a wake-up call for the Horton General Hospital, emphasizing the critical importance of maintaining the highest standards in healthcare delivery. As the hospital embarks on its journey towards rectification and improvement, the commitment of its staff and the trust's leadership will be paramount in restoring confidence in its maternity services.