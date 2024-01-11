en English
Asia

Oxford University Initiates Human Trials for Nipah Virus Vaccine

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:17 am EST
In a significant stride towards pandemic preparedness, the University of Oxford has commenced human trials for a vaccine against the Nipah virus, a severe infection known for causing brain swelling and lethal outbreaks in several Asian countries. The Nipah virus, first discovered in Malaysia approximately 25 years ago, has no existing vaccine and is associated with a high fatality rate, estimated between 40% to 75%.

Groundbreaking Trial Initiated

The initial phase of the trial involves 51 participants aged between 18 to 55 in Oxford. The aim is to assess the vaccine’s safety and immune response. Notably, the technology used for developing this vaccine is the same as that employed for the AstraZeneca and Serum Institute of India’s COVID-19 vaccines.

Oxford Vaccine Group and CEPI Partnership

The Oxford Vaccine Group, backed by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), is spearheading the trial. CEPI is a global coalition committed to financing vaccine development for emerging infectious diseases. The partnership is a testament to international cooperation in the face of global health threats.

Global Efforts Amid High Fatality Rates

The Nipah virus’s symptoms include fever, headache, cough, difficulty breathing, and potential brain swelling, underlining the virus’s epidemic potential due to the widespread presence of its fruit bat hosts. In addition to Oxford’s efforts, Moderna initiated a trial for a Nipah virus vaccine in 2022, in collaboration with the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. With these global initiatives, a promising future in combating the Nipah virus is on the horizon.

Asia Health
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

