OWYN Unveils Pro Elite High Protein Powders for Performance and Recovery

Plant-based nutrition brand, OWYN, has unveiled its latest innovation in the fitness nutrition space - the Pro Elite High Protein Powders. Designed to bolster performance and recovery, these powders mirror the benefits of the brand's widely embraced Pro Elite Protein Shakes. Tailored for the fitness-minded demographic, the protein powders will be available in two traditional flavors - Chocolate and Vanilla.

Optimized Nutritional Profile

The newly introduced protein powders are characterized by an optimized nutritional profile. They contain zero grams of sugar and only two to three grams of net carbohydrates depending on the chosen flavor. This unique composition caters to those seeking low-carb, high-protein dietary options, a common preference among fitness enthusiasts and athletes. The inclusion of branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), known for their crucial role in muscle repair and recovery, further enhances the product's appeal.

Expo West Debut

The Pro Elite High Protein Powders will make their public debut at Expo West, a prestigious trade show in the natural, organic, and healthy products industry. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to sample the new products firsthand. This platform provides OWYN with an excellent opportunity to showcase their innovative product line to a relevant audience and engage with potential consumers.

Availability

For those keen on incorporating these protein powders into their fitness routines, the wait won't be long. The products are set to hit the market in April 2024. This upcoming availability offers consumers a new tool to support their fitness goals and underscores OWYN's commitment to delivering high-quality, plant-based nutrition alternatives.