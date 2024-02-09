Overweight Pit Bull, Nickel Pickle, Needs a Loving Foster Home

In the heart of San Antonio, Texas, Nickel Pickle, a 4-year-old pit bull with a weight problem, finds himself in need of a new foster home. Following a harrowing incident that left both Pickle and his owner injured, the overweight dog was forced to endure a freezing night outside, unable to be carried to safety due to his excessive weight.

Advertisment

A Dog's Tale of Woe

The distressing event unfolded when Pickle and his owner were attacked by another pit bull, resulting in the owner's hospitalization. In the chaos that ensued, no one could lift the heavy dog to safety. His weight, twice the recommended amount for his age and breed, left him exposed to the elements, shivering in the rain as temperatures plummeted.

Fortunately, a concerned neighbor stepped in and sought assistance for the beleaguered canine. This act of kindness led to Pickle being surrendered to the Society for Animal Rescue & Adoption (SARA), where he began his journey towards a healthier life.

Advertisment

A New Leash on Life

At SARA, Pickle has embarked on a weight-loss program designed to help him shed the extra pounds. His daily routine now includes a balanced diet and regular walks, under the watchful eye of Tracy Frank, the owner of the animal sanctuary.

"We're deeply worried about Pickle's health," Frank admits. "He's such a loving dog, but his weight is a serious concern. Immediate surgery could risk a heart attack because of his obesity."

Advertisment

Frank explains that Pickle needs several months to lose enough weight before he can undergo neutering surgery. In the meantime, SARA staff are hopeful that they can find a suitable foster home for the amiable dog.

Finding a Forever Home

Despite his size, Pickle is described as a happy and loving dog who gets along well with children and smaller dogs. SARA staff believe that with the right care and attention, Pickle could thrive in any home.

Advertisment

Dr. Jane Smith from the VCA animal hospital emphasizes the importance of proper diet and exercise for dog weight management. "A well-balanced diet and regular exercise are essential for maintaining a healthy weight in dogs," she says. "Pet owners should consult with their veterinarians for a tailored meal plan instead of simply reducing their current food, which could lead to malnutrition."

As Pickle continues his weight-loss journey at SARA, the search for a loving foster family remains ongoing. Once he reaches a healthy weight, Pickle will be able to run and play again, becoming the active and joyful dog he was always meant to be.

For now, the team at SARA remains optimistic, holding onto the hope that somewhere out there, a family is waiting to open their hearts and home to a dog in need.