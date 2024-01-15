Overuse of Antifungal Creams Could Lead to Drug-Resistant Infections, Warns Study

Unsettling findings from a United States research suggest that the over-prescription of antifungal creams for skin ailments could be a key contributor to the surge in drug-resistant infections. Detailed in the January 11 issue of the CDC journal ‘Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report’, the study highlights the significant threat presented by drug-resistant forms of ringworm, or dermatophytosis.

Global Rise in Fungal Infections

Global fungal infections are escalating, impacting one billion individuals and causing 1.5 million fatalities annually. This spike is largely credited to the proliferation of medical treatments that weaken immune systems. The researchers, led by Jeremy Gold, have spotlighted hundreds of genes exposed to recent, clinically significant selection in six species of the fungal pathogen, Candida.

The research, generously funded by the Spanish Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities, The European Research Council, and la Caixa Foundation, furnishes insights into known and novel mechanisms of resistance against antifungal drugs. It further reveals shared and species-specific genetic signatures of recent selection, shedding light on the adaptations required for these pathogens to thrive and spread in human-related environments.

The Threat of Antifungal Resistance

The rise of antifungal-resistant infections is a burgeoning public health menace, affecting approximately one billion people across the globe and leading to an estimated 1.5 million deaths per year. Among these pathogens, Candida species pose a particular threat as they demonstrate increasing resistance to antifungal drugs, making infections more challenging to treat and often leading to severe complications.

The research team, under the guidance of Dr. Toni Gabaldon, has pinpointed genetic variants linked with drug resistance in six Candida species. This understanding of how Candida pathogens adapt to humans and antifungal drugs over time offers valuable insights and forms a solid foundation for potential advancements in the development of treatments for Candida infections.

Climate Change and Antifungal Resistance

While climate change does not directly spur more virulent strains of fungi, it is recognized as a factor in the surge of human mycoses and the geographical range of these infections. The World Health Organization has prioritized the surveillance of serious fungal infections due to rising numbers and difficulties in diagnosing and treating these illnesses. The emergence of novel strains of fungi with increased thermotolerance is proposed as a link between climate change and human mycoses.

Similar to the antibiotic resistance arising from overuse, the high rates of prescribing antifungal creams for skin complaints could be contributing to the rise of drug-resistant infections. Severe antimicrobial-resistant superficial fungal infections have been detected in the United States, including drug-resistant forms of ringworm. Major outbreaks of drug-resistant ringworm have occurred in Southeast Asia, and cases have also been spotted in 11 U.S. states.

According to the CDC team, the overuse of antifungal creams is leading to patients experiencing extensive lesions and delays in diagnosis. The researchers believe that antifungal creams are being overprescribed, exposing fungi to frequent contact with the drugs and aiding their development of resistance. The situation necessitates a robust global response, including improved diagnostic tools, increased accessibility to antifungal treatments, and enhanced surveillance systems to monitor the spread and evolution of drug-resistant strains.