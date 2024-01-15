Overseas Samoan Nationals Face Surge in Dialysis Costs Amid Healthcare Changes

Overseas Samoan nationals in need of dialysis treatments at the national hospital in Samoa are facing a drastic spike in medical expenses. Fees for each dialysis session have surged to $600 tala—a fourfold increase from the previous rate. This significant change is expected to profoundly impact the healthcare cost for overseas Samoans seeking this life-sustaining treatment in their homeland.

Healthcare Changes and New Initiatives

The Ministry of Health (M.O.H.) in Samoa has been pioneering several changes to address the nation’s healthcare challenges. Among these initiatives is a proposal to lower the entry requirements for medical students at the National University of Samoa. This move aims to bridge the gap in the doctor-to-population ratio in Samoa, which currently falls short of the World Health Organisation’s recommended standards.

Empowering Nurses and Encouraging Expatriate Doctors

Furthermore, the M.O.H. is looking into empowering nurses to alleviate the doctor shortage. The Ministry also encourages Samoan doctors practicing in Australia and New Zealand to return and lend their expertise to the local healthcare system.

