en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Overseas Samoan Nationals Face Surge in Dialysis Costs Amid Healthcare Changes

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:37 am EST
Overseas Samoan Nationals Face Surge in Dialysis Costs Amid Healthcare Changes

Overseas Samoan nationals in need of dialysis treatments at the national hospital in Samoa are facing a drastic spike in medical expenses. Fees for each dialysis session have surged to $600 tala—a fourfold increase from the previous rate. This significant change is expected to profoundly impact the healthcare cost for overseas Samoans seeking this life-sustaining treatment in their homeland.

Healthcare Changes and New Initiatives

The Ministry of Health (M.O.H.) in Samoa has been pioneering several changes to address the nation’s healthcare challenges. Among these initiatives is a proposal to lower the entry requirements for medical students at the National University of Samoa. This move aims to bridge the gap in the doctor-to-population ratio in Samoa, which currently falls short of the World Health Organisation’s recommended standards.

Empowering Nurses and Encouraging Expatriate Doctors

Furthermore, the M.O.H. is looking into empowering nurses to alleviate the doctor shortage. The Ministry also encourages Samoan doctors practicing in Australia and New Zealand to return and lend their expertise to the local healthcare system.

Cultural Updates and Global Representation

In other news, the Vui family in Savai’i has been conferred new titles. Descendants of Vui Seinafolava Maaleale gathered in Vaovai, Lano Savai’i. A senior matai has weighed in on the practice of serving ava to newly conferred matai titleholders using glass cups, noting that this tradition is not novel. Meanwhile, Miss Samoa Global, Haylanni Pearl Kuruppu, continues to proudly represent Samoa on the global stage.

0
Health Samoa
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
9 seconds ago
Mouse Study Sheds New Light on Immune System's Role in COVID-19
A team from Cornell University has recently released a study conducted on mice that has unveiled fresh insights into the role the immune system plays in the pathology of COVID-19. The study, published in Science Advances, used a mouse model of COVID-19 exhibiting mild symptoms, primarily weight loss, to compare the immune response between standard
Mouse Study Sheds New Light on Immune System's Role in COVID-19
Perth Heatwave Prompts Surge in Heat Exposure Cases
4 mins ago
Perth Heatwave Prompts Surge in Heat Exposure Cases
Model Kera Reveals Anti-Aging Secrets on TikTok: The Power of MCT Oil
4 mins ago
Model Kera Reveals Anti-Aging Secrets on TikTok: The Power of MCT Oil
Samoa Grapples with Social, Economic, and Healthcare Challenges
11 seconds ago
Samoa Grapples with Social, Economic, and Healthcare Challenges
EAT Forum's Global Action Director Advocates for Plant-Based Diets
2 mins ago
EAT Forum's Global Action Director Advocates for Plant-Based Diets
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: An Overlooked Retirement Investment Vehicle
3 mins ago
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: An Overlooked Retirement Investment Vehicle
Latest Headlines
World News
Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden Praises Trump: Receives Backlash
9 seconds
Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden Praises Trump: Receives Backlash
Mouse Study Sheds New Light on Immune System's Role in COVID-19
10 seconds
Mouse Study Sheds New Light on Immune System's Role in COVID-19
Samoa Grapples with Social, Economic, and Healthcare Challenges
12 seconds
Samoa Grapples with Social, Economic, and Healthcare Challenges
Worldwide Protests Erupt Amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Global Cry for Peace
16 seconds
Worldwide Protests Erupt Amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Global Cry for Peace
Ashleigh Barty Champions Sports and Education Initiative for Australian Youth
26 seconds
Ashleigh Barty Champions Sports and Education Initiative for Australian Youth
The Evolution of Football's Libero: From Beckenbauer to Stones
30 seconds
The Evolution of Football's Libero: From Beckenbauer to Stones
Clinton Morrison Predicts Southampton's Rise to Championship's Second Place
33 seconds
Clinton Morrison Predicts Southampton's Rise to Championship's Second Place
Potential Global Economic Fallout from Hypothetical Chinese Invasion of Taiwan
33 seconds
Potential Global Economic Fallout from Hypothetical Chinese Invasion of Taiwan
UK Opinion Poll Forecasts Potential Landslide Conservative Defeat
37 seconds
UK Opinion Poll Forecasts Potential Landslide Conservative Defeat
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
27 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app