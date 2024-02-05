Overcoming Trauma: A Journalist's Healing Journey Through Horseback Riding

In a harrowing encounter, an acclaimed journalist suffered brutal facial injuries following an attack in her Trenton neighborhood in September 2021. The attacker, a woman potentially afflicted with severe mental illness, left the victim with a broken nose, crushed sinuses, fractured cheekbones, and eye sockets, and a concussion. The traumatic incident required the journalist to undergo months of rehabilitation and a series of craniofacial reconstruction surgeries, the latest performed by a specialist at NYU Langone experienced in face transplants and cleft reconstruction.

A Lifelong Passion for Horseback Riding

As a child born with a bilateral cleft lip, the journalist had previously undergone surgeries. In the wake of her attack, she sought solace in a lifelong passion and refuge – horseback riding. This passion not only offered her a therapeutic outlet but also served as a beacon of hope and resilience in her turbulent recovery journey.

Equine Facilitated Psychotherapy: A Path to Healing

Equine Facilitated Psychotherapy (EFP), a therapeutic approach involving working with horses, has been instrumental in her trauma recovery. The therapy addresses various difficulties, including trauma, mental health issues, and relationship problems, offering treatment in groups or individually. By identifying treatment goals and developing coping strategies, EFP aligns with the therapeutic benefits of horseback riding for trauma recovery.

The Power of Community

Resuming her horseback riding routine post-incident, the journalist discovered a nurturing community within the equestrian world. This supportive network, including a young rider with a similar cleft condition, helped her process the trauma's fallout and conquer her new anxieties and fears. Despite the ongoing legal process and unsettling changes in New Jersey's bail system that allowed her attacker to be free after a prior alleged assault, the journalist finds strength in her healing journey and the unwavering support of the equestrian community.