Overcoming Patient Attrition in Clinical Trials: A Multifaceted Approach

In the realm of clinical trials, patient attrition poses a significant challenge, with dropout rates oscillating between 15% to 40%. This issue extends beyond the realm of clinical outcomes, impacting patient well-being and the financial stability of research programs. In a bid to simplify patient involvement and reduce burdens on trial participants, clinical research organizations are exploring innovative solutions.

Decentralized Clinical Trials: A Blessing or a Curse?

Decentralized clinical trials (DCTs), once hailed as panacea, have indeed lessened some traditional burdens such as travel for site visits. However, they have unwittingly thrown up new challenges for patients, including the management of devices at home and completion of regular surveys. The very efforts intended to simplify patient involvement may inadvertently complicate it, leading to further patient attrition.

Optimizing Patient Experience for Better Retention

To improve retention, clinical trials must prioritize patient convenience in their design. The adoption of ‘patient burden scores’ could prove instrumental in assessing the impact of trial processes on patients. Key strategies include involving patients in the design process, streamlining visits, and leveraging technology for efficient data collection.

Real World Data: A Game-Changer for Clinical Trials

Technological advancements offer secure and de-identified data sources, which could revolutionize the conduct of clinical trials. Real world data (RWD) – gathered from actual patient experiences – holds the promise of richer insights into disease and health. Data sources span across biomarkers, electronic health records, genomic data, imaging data, social media, and wearable sensors. Cloud-based platforms are facilitating the collection and transmission of RWD from research study participants, enabling real-time data sharing and analysis.

Raj Indupuri, CEO at eClinical Solutions, anticipates a seismic shift in the clinical trial landscape in 2024, with a focus on AI’s impact on data management and the evolution of traditional data management approaches. The future could potentially see EDC-free digital trials and the integration of electronic health record (EHR) data with other data acquisition applications to enhance patient experiences and reduce burdens on research sites.

As technology takes center stage in 2024, patient engagement technology is gaining traction in clinical trials. The key lies in judicious implementation of technologies – from online appointment scheduling to automated check-in, digital assistants, and patient education – to ensure a positive return on investment. By optimizing the patient experience through thoughtful trial design and technological innovation, the industry can reduce patient attrition, thereby improving clinical outcomes and fulfilling research goals.