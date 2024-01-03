en English
Health

Overcoming EHR Communication Challenges: New Initiatives Offer Hope

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:01 am EST
In an increasingly digitized world, healthcare systems are grappling with the complexities of electronic health records (EHRs). A recent report from the Lown Institute, released on January 2, 2024, highlights the multifaceted challenges arising due to the use of multiple EHR vendors. These issues range from patients struggling to access their data, physicians ordering redundant tests, to serious errors like misclassifying deceased patients as alive. The lack of interoperability also impedes integration with crucial federal and state records.

Initiatives to Improve EHR Communication

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has taken a proactive stance to address these issues. In December, the CMS rolled out the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement. This innovative initiative encourages collaboration between public and private entities while setting stringent standards to improve health information exchange among EHR systems. Under this new framework, five organizations have already been recognized as Qualified Health Information Networks and have commenced data exchange.

Unique Patient Identification Numbers: A Potential Solution

Apart from this, the implementation of unique patient identification numbers is being deliberated upon as a viable solution to prevent patient misidentification. Advocates firmly believe that these interventions will have a transformative impact on the entire health system. The potential benefits include reducing physician burnout, cutting administrative costs, and enhancing the quality of care provided to patients.

Challenges for Vulnerable Populations and Ethical Issues

However, the report also sheds light on the specific challenges faced by vulnerable populations in accessing digital technologies in healthcare. These include limited access to technology and internet, low digital literacy, and language barriers. The most affected are those who are socioeconomically disadvantaged, belong to minority racial and ethnic groups, the elderly, stigmatized individuals, and those living in rural areas. Addressing these challenges necessitates involving vulnerable individuals and healthcare professionals in the design and implementation of digital health strategies, improving digital skills and education, ensuring equal access to digital services, and tackling structural inequities related to income, internet access, and health insurance coverage.

On the ethical front, the report underscores the need for proper training and ethical guidelines for novice nurses utilizing EHRs. It is crucial to accurately capture, retrieve, and organize patient data within the healthcare industry. Ethical sensitivity and awareness among novice nurses are paramount, as is recognizing the ethical content related to practice for healthcare practitioners.

Health United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

