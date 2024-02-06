Overcoming Breast Cancer Drug Resistance: Role of TACC3 Unveiled

A recent breakthrough in cancer research has identified a potential strategy to overcome resistance to a critical breast cancer drug, T-DM1. Conducted by researchers from the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, the study, published in Cancer Research, unveiled the role of a protein known as TACC3 in impeding the effectiveness of T-DM1.

Unraveling T-DM1 Resistance

T-DM1, commercially referred to as Kadcyla, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that has been in use for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer since 2013. While initially successful, resistance to T-DM1 has posed significant challenges. The study led by Ozgur Sahin, Ph.D., found that T-DM1 instigates a form of cell death known as immunogenic cell death (ICD), which elicits an immune response against the cancer cells. However, in T-DM1-resistant cells, this ICD pathway is lost due to elevated levels of TACC3.

The Role of TACC3

TACC3 inhibits the spindle assembly checkpoint (SAC), a crucial mechanism in cell division that T-DM1 activates in sensitive cells to ignite ICD. By inhibiting TACC3, the researchers discovered, T-DM1 can effectively induce ICD and stimulate the immune system's response to cancer cells, thereby conquering drug resistance.

Implications for Future Treatment

The study's co-first authors, Emre Gedik, Ph.D., and Ozge Saatci, Ph.D., underscored the potential of integrating T-DM1 with TACC3 inhibitors to resuscitate the lost immunogenic cell death in resistant tumors. Furthermore, the research signifies an urge for exploring TACC3 inhibitors with other ADCs or immune checkpoint blockers to achieve more potent and enduring responses against cancer.

This groundbreaking discovery paves the way for treating HER2-positive breast cancer and possibly other cancers that develop resistance to ADCs, signifying a momentous advancement in the fight against cancer.