Over Half of England's Veterans Battle Health Issues: Call for More 'Veteran Friendly' GP Practices

More than half of England's Army veterans are grappling with mental or physical health issues after leaving the service, a comprehensive survey reveals. Commissioned by the Royal College of GPs (RCGP) and the Office for Veterans’ Affairs (OVA), the study involved 4,910 veterans, uncovering that 55% face health problems potentially linked to their military service. A significant 80% of these veterans have seen their conditions worsen since transitioning to civilian life, highlighting a critical need for tailored healthcare solutions.

Understanding and Overcoming Barriers to Care

The reluctance among veterans to seek professional help is a notable concern, with one in seven survey participants admitting avoidance. Many prefer self-management, fearing misunderstandings from civilian healthcare providers. This insight underscores a broader issue: the gap in communication and understanding between veterans and the medical community. However, there's a silver lining - 63% of respondents would be more inclined to seek help if they knew their GP practice was part of the Veteran Friendly Accreditation scheme. This scheme aims to bridge the gap by ensuring practices are equipped to meet veterans' unique health needs, fostering a more inclusive and understanding healthcare environment.

Expanding the Veteran Friendly Accreditation Scheme

In response to the survey findings, the RCGP, NHS England, and the OVA are spearheading an initiative to increase the number of 'veteran friendly' accredited GP practices. Currently, over 3,000 out of 6,313 GP practices in England have this accreditation, which simplifies the process for identifying and supporting veterans. By encouraging more practices to join this scheme, the initiative aims to make healthcare more accessible and tailored for veterans, addressing their specific physical and mental health needs.

Real Impact on Veterans' Lives

Army veteran Jon Lynn's testimony sheds light on the life-changing impact of veteran-friendly healthcare services. After struggling with his mental and physical health post-military, Lynn's engagement with an accredited GP practice led to a PTSD diagnosis and access to specialized support. His story is a powerful testament to the potential of the Veteran Friendly Accreditation scheme to transform lives. With increased awareness and participation, more veterans like Lynn can receive the targeted help they need, potentially saving lives and improving the quality of life for England's veteran community.

The push to expand veteran-friendly healthcare practices is more than an initiative; it's a commitment to recognizing and addressing the unique challenges faced by those who have served. As the UK strives to become the best country for veterans, the development of a healthcare system that understands and caters to their specific needs is crucial. By bridging the gap between veterans and healthcare providers, England can ensure its veterans receive the respect, care, and support they deserve.