Over Half of Bangladeshi Girls Married Before 18, Reveals State Minister in Parliament

During a recent parliamentary session, State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Simeen Hussain (Rimi) disclosed alarming statistics on the prevalence of child marriage in Bangladesh, triggering a national conversation on the matter. Responding to a question from Jatiyo Party MP Mujibul Haque Chunnu, the minister highlighted that more than 50% of girls in the country are married off before the age of 18, with the situation worsening during the pandemic.

Unveiling the Stark Realities

The statistics presented by Simeen Hussain shed light on a disturbing trend, with the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey 2019 indicating that 15.5% of girls are married before the age of 15, and a staggering 51.4% before reaching 18. This issue is particularly pronounced in rural areas where poverty, lack of education, and cultural practices contribute significantly to the high rates of child marriage. Further insights into the driving forces behind child marriage reveal the complex interplay of socioeconomic factors that perpetuate this practice.

Government's Stance and Actions

In response to the growing concern, the State Minister outlined 17 key steps the government is taking to combat child marriage, including increased monitoring and prevention efforts across all 64 districts. These measures have led to the prevention of 12,150 child marriages from 2015 to August 2023, demonstrating a concerted effort to tackle this issue head-on. The government's plan involves not only legislative action but also education and awareness campaigns aiming to shift societal norms and values that underpin the practice of child marriage.

Challenges and Prospects for Change

Despite these efforts, the battle against child marriage in Bangladesh faces significant challenges, including deeply ingrained cultural traditions, economic hardship, and the aftermath of natural disasters which exacerbate vulnerability to child marriage. The correlation between education levels and early marriage rates suggests that improving access to education for girls could play a crucial role in reducing child marriage. The intergenerational consequences of early marriage, such as negative effects on cognitive development and maternal health, underscore the urgency of addressing this issue for the well-being of future generations.

As the nation grapples with these stark realities, the dialogue opened by the State Minister's revelations may serve as a catalyst for increased action and advocacy. While the path forward is fraught with challenges, the collaborative efforts of the government, civil society, and international partners could pave the way towards eradicating child marriage in Bangladesh. This ongoing struggle reflects a broader commitment to upholding the rights and dignity of women and girls, ensuring they have the opportunity to lead full, empowered lives.