Over 90,000 Benefit from Seplat, NNPC's Eye Care Initiative in Edo, Delta States

Seplat West Limited and NNPC E&P Limited have jointly provided medical outreach to their host communities in Edo and Delta states, significantly impacting over 90,000 individuals in 12 years. This collaboration was highlighted during a free medical treatment session at the Oba of Benin's palace, with a focus on not only eye surgeries but also on managing conditions that could lead to eye problems such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

A Decade of Dedicated Service

Since its inception in 2012, the initiative, known as 'Eye Can See,' has been a beacon of hope for many, offering more than 90,000 surgeries and distributing over 45,000 pairs of glasses. The outreach is not limited to eye care; it encompasses a comprehensive health program aiming to uplift the wellbeing of the communities within Seplat and NNPC's operational areas. Ayodele Ola Tunde of Seplat emphasized the initiative's focus on the broader impact rather than the financial expenditure, ensuring those who cannot afford medical care receive the necessary treatments.

Corporate Social Responsibility in Action

From NNPC E&P Limited's perspective, Managing Director Nicolas Foucart, represented by Community Liaison Officer Mrs. Faith Otitinor, shared the program's objective to offer free eye care, including surgeries for cataract and glaucoma, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility. The initiative underscores the companies' commitment to health and wellness in their host communities, going beyond their primary business activities to enhance quality of life.

Community Feedback and Success Stories

The program's success stories are numerous, with beneficiaries like 57-year-old Stanley Akhere and 52-year-old Sandra Orosanye expressing their gratitude. Akhere, who had previously been unable to afford surgery, highlighted the program's life-changing impact. Similarly, Orosanye, who faced a prohibitive treatment cost, found solace and solution in the 'Eye Can See' initiative. These stories exemplify the profound difference the program makes in the lives of individuals, enabling them to regain not just their sight but also their independence and quality of life.

This endeavor by Seplat and NNPC E&P Limited, in collaboration with local communities and leaders, underscores the powerful role of corporate social responsibility in addressing healthcare needs. As the initiative enters another year, its ongoing success reaffirms the commitment of both companies to the health and well-being of their host communities, setting a commendable example for others to follow.