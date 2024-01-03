en English
Health

Over 675,000 Cans of Enfamil and Nutramigen Baby Formula Recalled Due to Bacterial Contamination

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:20 pm EST
Global health and hygiene powerhouse, Reckitt, in association with Mead Johnson Nutrition, has initiated a recall of over 675,000 cans of Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder, citing potential bacterial contamination. The recall, which only affects Nutramigen powder formulas in 12.6 and 19.8 oz cans produced in June 2023, was issued as a precautionary measure following tests conducted overseas that indicated possible cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacteria predominantly found in dry goods.

Recall Details: A Preemptive Measure

Despite all tests conducted by Reckitt/Mead Johnson and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the batch yielding negative results, the recall was deemed necessary to prioritize consumer safety. While the recall primarily affects the United States, the precise extent of the distribution is still under investigation. Consumers are urged to check the batch number on the bottom of the can and dispose of affected products immediately.

Risks Associated with Cronobacter Sakazakii

Cronobacter sakazakii, the bacteria at the heart of the recall, poses a particular threat to infants and the elderly. Although rare, infection can be severe, especially in newborns and individuals with weakened immune systems. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms of infection may include fever, low energy, difficulty in feeding, and seizures. It’s important to note that, as of now, no illnesses connected to the recalled products have been reported.

Unaffected Products and Next Steps

In the midst of the recall, Reckitt clarified that Nutramigen’s liquid formulas, along with other nutrition products, remain unaffected. Consumers possessing recalled cans are advised to return them to the store for reimbursement or exchange. They can also contact Reckitt directly with recall-related inquiries. Moving forward, the FDA will continue to inspect the Mead Johnson plant in Michigan where the formula was produced while Reckitt and Mead Johnson Nutrition work diligently to ensure the safety and quality of their products.

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

