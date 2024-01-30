Kaduna Residents Face NTD Risk, Despite Ongoing State Health Efforts

Over five million residents of Kaduna State in Nigeria face the threat of contracting Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) like River Blindness, lymphatic filariasis, bilharziasis, and intestinal worms, according to the Kaduna State Government. This disquieting revelation was made public by Hajiya Umma K. Ahmad, the State Commissioner for Health, during a press conference marking the 2024 World Neglected Tropical Disease Day at the health ministry in Kaduna.

The state government has been collaborating with various stakeholders, including Non-Governmental Development Organizations like SIGHTSAVERS, to combat these diseases. The strategy of community engagement has been adopted by the Kaduna Government for sustainable development in tackling NTDs.

Efforts and Accomplishments

Over the years, the state's efforts have incorporated Mass Administration of Medicines, Morbidity Management and Disability Prevention, Integrated Vector Control, and the promotion of Sanitation and Hygiene practices with safe water supply.

The Kaduna State Government reported significant progress, including interrupting the transmission of Onchocerciasis in 16 local government areas (LGAs) and eliminating Trachoma, as per the 2023 Trachoma Prevalence Survey Report. Other accomplishments include annual deworming of school-aged children and mass drug administration for Lymphatic Filariasis and Schistosomiasis across the state's 23 LGAs.

The World Health Organization (WHO) marks every 30th January as a day to raise awareness about NTDs, which affect over a billion people globally, with Africa shouldering about half the burden. Nigeria is particularly affected, being the second-highest burdened country with NTDs worldwide, with over 120 million Nigerians at risk. The WHO's ten-year NTDs roadmap (2021-2030) aims to provide a framework for eliminating these diseases globally.