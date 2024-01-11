Over 200 Genes Linked to Depression in Groundbreaking Global Study

In a landmark study published in Nature Genetics, researchers have unearthed over 200 genes associated with depression, a mental health condition affecting countless individuals across the globe. The study is the first of its kind to involve a large-scale global analysis of the genetics of major depression across diverse ancestry groups. Led by scientists from University College London, the research involved the analysis of genetic data from nearly one million participants, including 88,316 individuals diagnosed with major depression.

Unveiling New Genetic Loci and Genes

The research made a notable discovery of more than 50 new genetic loci and 205 novel genes linked to depression. These revelations have provided fresh insights into the genetic foundations of depression and suggested potential targets for therapeutic intervention. One of the genes discovered encodes a protein targeted by metformin, a widely used diabetes medication. Previous animal studies have hinted at metformin's possible role in reducing depression and anxiety, suggesting it could hold potential for depression treatment.

Genes with Biological Relevance to Depression

Other genes identified bear biologically plausible connections to depression, including those linked to neurotransmitters and proteins involved in neurological conditions. The research opens new paths for understanding the genetic risks associated with depression and developing novel treatments for this pervasive mental health issue.

Ancestry-Specific Findings in Depression Research

Interestingly, the genetic associations with depression showed only about a 30% overlap across different ancestry groups. This is significantly lower than the overlap found for other traits and diseases, underscoring the importance of including diverse samples in depression research to reveal ancestry-specific findings.

The study represents a monumental step forward in understanding the genetic risks of depression and paves the way for the development of more effective treatments for this widespread mental health condition.