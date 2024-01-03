en English
Health

Outset Medical to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:53 am EST
Outset Medical to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Outset Medical, Inc., a ground-breaking medical technology firm specializing in dialysis, has confirmed its participation in the formidable 42nd annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Scheduled for Monday, January 8, 2024, Outset’s leading figures are set to take center stage at 5:15 p.m. Pacific Time. This conference, a beacon of progress and innovation in the healthcare sector, casts a spotlight on the latest breakthroughs and evolving trends.

The Impact of Outset Medical’s Technology

The company, listed as Nasdaq: OM, is renowned for its pioneering approach to dialysis. With its Tablo® Hemodialysis System, Outset Medical has set a new standard in the field. This technology, cleared by the FDA for use from the hospital to the home, has been instrumental in reducing the cost and complexity of dialysis. It has revolutionized the dialysis experience for patients and streamlined the process for providers. The Tablo system functions as a comprehensive enterprise solution that can be implemented across the care continuum, enabling dialysis to be administered anytime, anywhere, and by anyone.

Outset Medical’s Momentous Presentation

The upcoming presentation by Outset Medical is expected to be a pivotal moment for the company. It offers an opportunity to discuss their progress, future plans, and the influence of their technological advancements on the dialysis market. The event is likely to draw the attention of various industry stakeholders, including investors, healthcare providers, and patients alike.

Accessing the Presentation

The live webcast of Outset Medical’s presentation can be accessed via the ‘Investors’ section of the company’s website. For those unable to attend the live event, an archived version of the webcast will be made available, ensuring that the company’s updates and insights remain accessible to all interested parties.

Health United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

