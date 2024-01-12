Outrage Over Turkish Professor’s Claim That MS is ‘Punishment from Allah’

Academic circles and social media users have expressed widespread outrage following controversial claims made in an academic paper by Huseyin Caksen, a professor at Necmettin Erbakan University in Turkey. Caksen suggested that multiple sclerosis (MS), a debilitating autoimmune disease, could be a ‘punishment from Allah,’ inciting a storm of controversy and drawing criticism for its lack of scientific basis.

Caksen’s Theory and Backlash

The paper, titled ‘The Importance of Religion, Spirituality, and Spiritual Care in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis,’ was initially published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Pediatric Neurology in May 2023. It first detonated public backlash after being highlighted by academic Urartu Seker on social media platform X, which was formerly known as Twitter.

Caksen’s theory was met with strong resistance from both the public and academic realms. The paper, along with seven other publications by Caksen, was retracted due to its lack of scientific basis. One of these included a claim that hijabs protect women from sexual harassment, a statement that has also incited considerable criticism.

Condemnation from Medical Experts and Advocacy Groups

Medical experts and advocacy groups globally have condemned the misinformation spread by Caksen about the causes of MS. Dr. Sarah Rawlings, of the MS Society, was among those who criticized Caksen’s theory, stating that it was ‘vulgar’ and ‘trash.’ She emphasized the importance of accurate information for the estimated 2.3 million people worldwide living with the condition.

MS is a lifelong disease that can cause symptoms ranging from difficulty walking to severe disability. While the exact cause of MS is still unknown, it is widely accepted that the disease likely stems from a mix of genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors, rather than any divine or supernatural cause.

The Importance of Accurate Information

The outrage and controversy caused by Caksen’s paper underscores the importance of accurate and scientifically-backed information, particularly when it comes to serious health conditions like MS. Misinformation can not only harm those living with the condition but can also obstruct scientific progress and understanding. As society continues to grapple with the realities of living with MS, it is essential that the focus remain on advancing our understanding of the disease and improving the quality of life for those affected, rather than indulging in unproven theories and stigmatizing narratives.