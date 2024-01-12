en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Outrage Over Turkish Professor’s Claim That MS is ‘Punishment from Allah’

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
Outrage Over Turkish Professor’s Claim That MS is ‘Punishment from Allah’

Academic circles and social media users have expressed widespread outrage following controversial claims made in an academic paper by Huseyin Caksen, a professor at Necmettin Erbakan University in Turkey. Caksen suggested that multiple sclerosis (MS), a debilitating autoimmune disease, could be a ‘punishment from Allah,’ inciting a storm of controversy and drawing criticism for its lack of scientific basis.

Caksen’s Theory and Backlash

The paper, titled ‘The Importance of Religion, Spirituality, and Spiritual Care in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis,’ was initially published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Pediatric Neurology in May 2023. It first detonated public backlash after being highlighted by academic Urartu Seker on social media platform X, which was formerly known as Twitter.

Caksen’s theory was met with strong resistance from both the public and academic realms. The paper, along with seven other publications by Caksen, was retracted due to its lack of scientific basis. One of these included a claim that hijabs protect women from sexual harassment, a statement that has also incited considerable criticism.

Condemnation from Medical Experts and Advocacy Groups

Medical experts and advocacy groups globally have condemned the misinformation spread by Caksen about the causes of MS. Dr. Sarah Rawlings, of the MS Society, was among those who criticized Caksen’s theory, stating that it was ‘vulgar’ and ‘trash.’ She emphasized the importance of accurate information for the estimated 2.3 million people worldwide living with the condition.

MS is a lifelong disease that can cause symptoms ranging from difficulty walking to severe disability. While the exact cause of MS is still unknown, it is widely accepted that the disease likely stems from a mix of genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors, rather than any divine or supernatural cause.

The Importance of Accurate Information

The outrage and controversy caused by Caksen’s paper underscores the importance of accurate and scientifically-backed information, particularly when it comes to serious health conditions like MS. Misinformation can not only harm those living with the condition but can also obstruct scientific progress and understanding. As society continues to grapple with the realities of living with MS, it is essential that the focus remain on advancing our understanding of the disease and improving the quality of life for those affected, rather than indulging in unproven theories and stigmatizing narratives.

0
Health Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
7 mins ago
Galway's Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding
Galway, a city renowned for its vibrant culture and bustling technology scene, is taking significant strides towards enhancing the lives of individuals with disabilities. The government has extended its support by earmarking substantial funds for two separate projects, each set to receive seventy thousand euros. Investing in Assistive Technologies The Brothers of Charity West has
Galway's Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding
Gyms: A Hotbed for Bacteria, Yeast, and Mold, Finds CBC Investigation
25 mins ago
Gyms: A Hotbed for Bacteria, Yeast, and Mold, Finds CBC Investigation
Study Reveals Increased Mortality with Newly Diagnosed AF in COVID-19 Patients
25 mins ago
Study Reveals Increased Mortality with Newly Diagnosed AF in COVID-19 Patients
Kentucky Records First Child Deaths from Respiratory Illnesses This Winter
14 mins ago
Kentucky Records First Child Deaths from Respiratory Illnesses This Winter
Cold Water Swimming and Cinnamon: A Potential Game-Changer for Diabetes Management
14 mins ago
Cold Water Swimming and Cinnamon: A Potential Game-Changer for Diabetes Management
Researchers Unearth Significant Genetic Selections in Candida Fungal Pathogen
19 mins ago
Researchers Unearth Significant Genetic Selections in Candida Fungal Pathogen
Latest Headlines
World News
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Foresees India's Economic Ascent, PM Modi Visits Nashik
49 seconds
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Foresees India's Economic Ascent, PM Modi Visits Nashik
Kansas State's Jerome Tang Reflects on Bench Strength and Prepares for Texas Tech Challenge
2 mins
Kansas State's Jerome Tang Reflects on Bench Strength and Prepares for Texas Tech Challenge
British MP Stirs Controversy with Houthi Group Invite Amid Anti-Semitism Allegations
3 mins
British MP Stirs Controversy with Houthi Group Invite Amid Anti-Semitism Allegations
More than Just Monikers: The Cultural Significance of African Football Team Nicknames
5 mins
More than Just Monikers: The Cultural Significance of African Football Team Nicknames
Valentino Rossi Targets Podium in 2024 Bathurst 12 Hours
5 mins
Valentino Rossi Targets Podium in 2024 Bathurst 12 Hours
Kansas City to Usher in New Era of Youth Engagement with KC Futures Commission
7 mins
Kansas City to Usher in New Era of Youth Engagement with KC Futures Commission
Galway's Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding
7 mins
Galway's Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding
Charleston Race Week Finds Permanent Home Aboard Aircraft Carrier Yorktown
10 mins
Charleston Race Week Finds Permanent Home Aboard Aircraft Carrier Yorktown
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device
10 mins
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
21 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
1 hour
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 hour
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
1 hour
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app