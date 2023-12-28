en English
Health

Outdoor Play: A Potent Tool Against Child Myopia, Says Dr. Aloka Hedau

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:53 am EST
Outdoor Play: A Potent Tool Against Child Myopia, Says Dr. Aloka Hedau

In a recent interview with HT Lifestyle, eminent Pediatric Ophthalmologist and Squint Surgeon, Dr. Aloka Hedau, sheds light on a growing health concern among children – myopia, or nearsightedness. As the eyes continue to develop during childhood, myopia tends to make its appearance, characterized by an excessive elongation of the eye from front to back. This alteration causes light to focus in front of the retina, resulting in blurred distance vision. While genetics do play a role, lifestyle factors, including extended screen time and near vision activities, also contribute significantly.

The Power of Outdoor Play in Combating Myopia

Dr. Hedau emphasizes the importance of integrating outdoor play into children’s daily routine to help combat this vision condition. According to the experienced ophthalmologist, a mere hour of outdoor activity can reduce the likelihood of myopia in children by over 14%. He attributes this remarkable effect to the benefits of sunlight, which is substantially brighter than indoor light, and can trigger the release of dopamine in the eye. This release potentially prevents the excessive eye elongation associated with myopia.

The Dual Role of Outdoor Activities

Moreover, outdoor activities encourage children to focus on distant objects, promoting healthier eye development. An additional benefit is the potential role of Vitamin D, stimulated by the sun’s UV rays, in eye health. Despite the need for further research, the link between Vitamin D and eye health indicates another reason to encourage children to play outdoors.

Outdoor Time: A Strategy for Healthier Children

Dr. Hedau advocates for children aged six and above to spend at least two hours outside each day. He advises parents to equip their children with essentials such as a water bottle, sun hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen for these outdoor excursions. To make outdoor time more appealing and pull children away from screens, he suggests employing various strategies and making playtime engaging and fun.

In conclusion, outdoor play is not only beneficial for physical wellbeing but is also crucial for vision health. By encouraging these habits, parents can foster a healthier, more balanced lifestyle for their children, reducing the risk of vision-related issues such as myopia.

Health
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

