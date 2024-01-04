Otter House Wellness: A Beacon of Hope for Addiction Treatment in Asheville

Setting a new milestone in the battle against addiction, Otter House Wellness, an outpatient addiction treatment center, is gearing up to open its doors in the heart of downtown Asheville, North Carolina. Co-owned by Clayton Schoettle, who himself embarked on a path to sobriety in Asheville back in 2014, the center is a beacon of hope for those ensnared in the clutches of drug and alcohol addiction.

Personalized Treatment Approach

The cornerstone of Otter House’s treatment strategy is the provision of personalized and intimate counseling for individuals grappling with addiction. The center plans to manage a close-knit group of about 30 clients at a time, aged between 18 to 65, thereby ensuring laser-focused and individualized care. This approach is in stark contrast to high-volume facilities, as it underscores the importance of dedicated attention to facilitate the healing process.

Addressing the Emotional Aspects of Addiction

Apart from the physical manifestations, addiction often casts a long shadow on the emotional well-being of individuals. Otter House’s treatment plan is designed to address the thought processes, behaviors, and repetitive actions associated with addiction, with a special emphasis on emotional aspects such as guilt and shame. The center’s intake process incorporates consultations with clients and their families to tailor treatment plans according to their unique needs.

Phased Treatment Program and Insurance Acceptance

Further adding to its client-centric approach, Otter House offers a phased treatment program which begins with partial hospitalization and gradually transitions to less intensive outpatient care. The center is currently accepting all major private insurances and is actively working towards accepting Medicaid and Medicare, aiming to make its services accessible to a wider demographic.

A Step Towards Addressing Mental Health and Substance Misuse

The inauguration of Otter House on January 15, 2024, is more than just the opening of a treatment center. It is part of a broader effort to tackle mental health and substance misuse in the region. This move is complemented by the recent unveiling of a new mental health and wellness center at Mission Hospital in Western North Carolina, further strengthening the region’s commitment to mental well-being.