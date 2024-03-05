Otago University Study Aims to Enhance Birthing Care for Wāhine Māori, Emphasizes Cultural Affirmation

A recent study by the University of Otago researchers seeks to improve the birthing and post-natal care of wāhine Māori in Aotearoa, spotlighting the challenges faced by these mothers during emergency cesarean deliveries. Led by Felicia Lawrie, a Ph.D. candidate, the research highlights the disproportionate negative outcomes for Māori mothers and stresses the need for culturally affirming care.

Advertisment

Understanding the Experiences

The study, grounded in kaupapa Māori principles, involved interviews with wāhine Māori who underwent emergency cesarean deliveries. It revealed the importance of bodily autonomy, mental well-being, and the need for care that respects individual values and beliefs. Despite some positive interactions with healthcare providers, many participants felt their voices were marginalized, especially concerning traditional Māori birthing practices.

Culturally Affirming Care

Advertisment

Findings suggest that integrating Te Whare Tapa Whā, a Māori model of health acknowledging spiritual, family, mental, and physical well-being, could lead to better birthing experiences. The study calls for healthcare practices that allow women to make informed choices, honor their values, and provide holistic support, including routine mental health check-ups and the inclusion of spiritual and cultural rituals during labor and delivery.

Implications for the Future

The researchers hope their findings will prompt a broader shift in the healthcare system towards more culturally affirming practices for wāhine Māori. This includes the potential for routine mental health screenings, the allowance for cultural practices during labor, and the adoption of Māori birthing practices like using muka ties instead of cord clamps. The goal is for every birth to be a positive, culturally affirming experience that supports wāhine as they step into motherhood.

This study not only sheds light on the unique challenges faced by wāhine Māori but also provides a framework for improving maternal healthcare services. By embracing culturally sensitive care, there is hope for more equitable birthing outcomes and a nurturing environment for wāhine Māori and their whānau.