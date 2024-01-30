Osun Hospital's Resident Doctors Strike Following Assault on Colleague

On the quiet corridors of Osun State University Teaching Hospital, an unexpected act of violence has rocked the medical community. The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at the institution has declared a 24-hour strike in response to a disturbing incident where a doctor was assaulted and nearly strangled by the father of a patient. The patient, a 28-day-old infant, was under the care of the doctor when the assault took place.

A Violent Encounter

The incident has sent shockwaves through the hospital, prompting immediate action from the ARD. The doctor, who wishes to remain anonymous, was physically assaulted and narrowly escaped being strangled. Reflecting on the incident, Dr. Paul Oyegbola, Vice President of ARD, confirmed that the doctor is currently stable but under observation and psychological evaluation.

Strike: A Call to Action

The declaration of a 24-hour strike by the ARD is not merely a reaction to the assault, but a strong protest against any form of violence towards medical personnel. The medical professionals are demanding better protection and safety measures in the workplace, highlighting the importance of a safe environment for them to perform their duties effectively and without fear.

Legal Pursuit and Future Measures

The hospital management has been apprised of the incident and legal counsel has been sought. The ARD is taking a firm stance against the violence meted out to their colleague, ensuring that this incident does not go unnoticed or unpunished. The ARD plans to reconvene to discuss further actions, demonstrating their determination to tackle this issue head-on.

The incident at Osun State University Teaching Hospital underlines the urgent need for measures to protect medical personnel from violence. The strike serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by healthcare professionals, who despite serving on the frontlines, often find themselves vulnerable to aggression and violence.