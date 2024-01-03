en English
Health

Osmania General Hospital Modernizes Out-Patient Clinics: A Leap Towards Improved Healthcare

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
Osmania General Hospital Modernizes Out-Patient Clinics: A Leap Towards Improved Healthcare

In a significant move towards improving healthcare services, the out-patient clinics of the Nephrology and Gastroenterology departments at Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad, have been inaugurated after undergoing extensive renovations. The ceremony took place on Tuesday and was officiated by Dr. B Triveni, the Director of Medical Education for Telangana state, and Dr. Siva Ram Prasad, the Academic DME.

Modernization for Enhanced Patient Satisfaction

The primary aim of these renovations is to enhance patient satisfaction and the overall quality of care provided. The new ambience, characterized by its modern and sophisticated appeal, is designed to facilitate more effective consultations between doctors and patients. This step is particularly beneficial for the poor and needy, who largely depend on the services of this hospital.

Acknowledging Government Support

Appreciating the support of the government in these renovations, the hospital’s superintendent, Dr. B Nagendar, expressed his gratitude. He emphasized that the upgraded facilities will enable doctors to work in a much-improved environment, thus fostering a better quality of healthcare delivery. He further encouraged the medical staff to make the most of these new facilities and offer even better care to the patients.

Commitment to Healthcare Improvement

The modernized clinics have been well received by the hospital administration, reflecting a staunch commitment to improving healthcare services. The renovations are part of a broader effort to create a more conducive environment for patient consultations, thereby improving the overall patient experience. These efforts, aimed at enhancing the quality of care for the poor and needy, are a promising sign of the hospital’s pledge to serve with compassion and efficiency.

Health India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

