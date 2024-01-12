en English
Health

OSF HealthCare Broadens Reach of Its Innovative Hospital-at-Home Program

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:33 pm EST
OSF HealthCare Broadens Reach of Its Innovative Hospital-at-Home Program

Peoria-based healthcare provider, OSF HealthCare, has announced the expansion of its innovative hospital-at-home program, OSF OnCall Digital Hospital, to include the OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, Illinois. The move comes after the program’s applauded success in Peoria, and aims to provide patients an option to receive hospital-level care in the comfort of their homes for various illnesses.

OSF OnCall Digital Hospital: A New Era in Patient Care

This unique program is designed to cater to patients suffering from a range of conditions, including heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), COVID-19, infections, and pneumonia. However, enrollment in the program is subject to certain criteria, including the patient’s specific condition and insurance coverage. Once enrolled, patients are provided with a tech kit to facilitate remote monitoring and communication with the care team.

A Win-Win for Patients and Healthcare Providers

OSF OnCall Digital Hospital has been well-received by patients who laud the convenience and personalized care it offers. Research supports these sentiments, showing that patients enrolled in digital hospital programs recover faster, experience fewer readmissions, and avoid hospital-acquired infections. As such, the program doesn’t just offer comfort and care to patients but also promotes a healthier recovery experience.

Expansion to Saint Anthony Medical Center

To support the program’s expansion to the Saint Anthony Medical Center, OSF HealthCare has embarked on a mission to recruit and train nurses specifically for this initiative. The first digital hospital patient at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center is expected to be admitted after the program launches on February 27, marking a new milestone in the evolution of patient care at home.

Health United States
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

