Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment

In a groundbreaking study by Osaka University, a protein named HKDC1 has been identified as a vital component in maintaining cellular health. Acting as a guardian of mitochondria and lysosomes, HKDC1 plays a significant role in preventing cellular aging, thereby paving new avenues for therapeutic interventions against age-related diseases.

HKDC1: A New Ally Against Cellular Aging

The Japanese researchers discovered that the gene encoding HKDC1 is a direct target of a previously known protein, TFEB, and its levels increase under conditions of mitochondrial or lysosomal stress. This finding marks a significant advancement in our understanding of cellular senescence, as it reveals the direct link between TFEB and HKDC1 in maintaining organelle health.

HKDC1’s Dual Functionality in Mitochondria and Lysosomes

HKDC1 is essential for a process called mitophagy, where it works alongside proteins PINK1 and Parkin to facilitate the controlled removal of damaged mitochondria. This function is critical to prevent the formation of ‘zombie’ cells, which could lead to age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s and cancer.

Moreover, HKDC1 also plays a crucial role in lysosomal repair. The researchers found that reducing HKDC1 levels in cells disrupts lysosomal repair, indicating its indispensable role in lysosome recovery following damage. This is further facilitated by HKDC1’s interaction with VDAC proteins that mediate mitochondria-lysosome contact.

Implications for Age-Related Diseases Treatment

The discovery of HKDC1’s dual functionality in both organelles contributes significantly to cellular health. It offers potential new strategies for treating aging and age-related diseases, marking a promising development in the field of cellular biology. The findings of this study have been published in the prestigious journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).