Health

Orthosomnia: The Unhealthy Obsession with Perfect Sleep

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:51 pm EST
The rising prominence of wearable sleep trackers has led to a novel health phenomenon: a disorder known as orthosomnia. Characterized by an obsessive preoccupation with optimizing and perfecting sleep data, the condition has been flagged by the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine as a growing concern. Sleep enthusiasts, in their quest for the perfect sleep score, are unknowingly stepping into a stress-inducing cycle that may ultimately undermine their sleep quality.

Orthosomnia: The Sleep Obsession

Dr. Meredith Broderick, a renowned sleep neurologist and part of the Ozlo Sleep medical advisory board, has been closely observing the phenomenon. She notes that orthosomnia manifests through behaviors such as frequently checking sleep data, experiencing anxiety over sleep ‘scores’, and persistently striving to perfect sleep metrics. While there is merit in using sleep trackers to incentivize better sleep habits and routines, the fixation on data can create an unhealthy obsession.

Technology Dependence and Mental Health

The issue, according to Dr. Broderick, extends beyond sleep. The neurologist draws a parallel between orthosomnia and nomophobia, the fear of being away from one’s smartphone. Both conditions underscore the broader concern of technology dependence and its impact on mental health.

A Balanced Approach to Sleep Tracking

Dr. Broderick recommends establishing healthier routines and consistency without over-reliance on technology. If symptoms persist, she advises consulting a doctor – there may be an underlying sleep disorder or psychological condition such as anxiety or perfectionism at play. The key takeaway? Technology should aid in improving life, not contribute to stress or anxiety.

