Orlando Nonprofit Ushers in New Era of Mental Health Care with Peer Respite Home

In an ambitious venture to revolutionize mental health care, Orlando-based nonprofit organization, Peer Support Space, is spearheading the launch of Central Florida's first Peer Respite Home. This innovative model offers a haven for those aged 18 and over grappling with mental health issues, providing peer-centric support in a non-clinical environment for up to a week.

Advertisment

Reimagining Mental Health Care

Unlike traditional mental health care facilities, the Peer Respite Home will be staffed entirely by peer specialists. These individuals, who have their own experiences with mental health challenges, are trained to offer empathetic, non-judgmental support. Their role is not to diagnose or fix issues but to provide understanding, comfort, and companionship.

A Sanctuary for Healing

Advertisment

The Peer Respite Home is currently under renovation, transforming into a sanctuary designed to promote healing and connectivity. It will feature 3.5 bedrooms, a kitchen, a game room, a living room, and an outdoor area. Beyond the physical amenities, it will offer various workshops focused on cooking, gardening, and expressive arts, fostering a sense of community and personal growth among its guests.

A Community's Endeavor

This groundbreaking project is the result of a concerted community effort that has spanned nearly five years. Over 200 individuals have contributed their insights and resources to bring this vision to life. Among them is Mariette Tomlinson, one of the group facilitators, who has expressed enthusiasm for this non-traditional care model. She believes in the power of tailored mental health support that prioritizes individual needs over generic solutions.

After years of planning, development, and ardent dedication, the Peer Respite Home is slated to open its doors to the public in April, marking a new chapter in mental health care in Central Florida.