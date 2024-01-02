Organic & Natural Health Association Marks a Decade of Impact with 10th Anniversary Conference

In a milestone celebration, the Organic & Natural Health Association (O&N Health) is marking its 10th anniversary with a conference. Slated to occur from January 23-25, the event will take place at The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village in Cape Coral, Florida. Key industry players such as Mercola, AIDP, Chr. Hansen, Simply Connect, and Women In Nutraceuticals (WIN) are among the sponsors of this monumental occasion.

A Decade of Definitive Moments

The conference theme, ‘Cultivating Change: A Decade of Definitive Moments for People and the Planet’, encapsulates the organization’s journey over the past ten years. From its inception, O&N Health has been instrumental in driving initiatives on vitamin D consumer awareness and advocating for transparency and consumer choice in the health sector.

Championing Systemic Change

CEO Karen Howard highlighted O&N Health’s commitment to the industry and its role in fostering systemic change. She expressed the organization’s dedication to making a positive impact, as evidenced by its successful fundraising efforts for the Williams-Franklin Foundation, where it surpassed its funding goal.

Networking and Discussion

While the conference is primarily open to O&N Health members, nonmembers and media representatives can attend by invitation. The event will serve as an excellent platform for networking and discussing key issues in the natural products sector. Those planning to attend must reserve their rooms by January 8 to avail of special rates.

The conference will feature keynote speakers and discussions on various crucial topics. These include mental health, domestic policy concerns, health advocacy, women’s leadership, international stress and supply chain standards, partnerships and growing sales in the new era, and a panel discussion on AI and Amazon.