Oregon's Measure 110 Spurs Growth in Substance Use Disorder Treatment

In a landmark move, Oregon's implementation of Measure 110 has catalyzed a significant upswing in the treatment and support services accessible for substance use disorders. Aided by Measure 110, the Behavioral Health Resource Network (BHRN) providers have recorded a remarkable increase in client encounters from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. The data highlights 159,000 encounters for substance use treatment and over 149,000 for harm reduction services, reflecting a tremendous surge in treatment-seeking particularly among Hispanic/Latino, Black/African American, and American Indian/Alaskan Native populations.

Measure 110's Impact on Treatment Infrastructure

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) consistently monitors these services through a comprehensive data dashboard, observing a significant shift in funding from infrastructure to ongoing treatment and recovery services. The latest quarterly data underscores the critical role of peer support services and housing, with substantial investments funneled into recovery housing. Measure 110 has played a pivotal role in fortifying community partnerships and reducing treatment wait times, though staff retention continues to pose a challenge.

Law Enforcement's Perspective on Measure 110

In contrast, law enforcement agencies, such as the Bend Police, have reported over 650 instances of drug activity in 2023, with many not resulting in arrests due to Measure 110. The Oregon Association Chiefs of Police have proposed an overhaul of Measure 110 to reclassify public drug use as a misdemeanor, providing more enforcement options and protecting the general public and drug users alike.

Future Developments and Expectations

The next reporting deadline is slated for January 2024. Passed by Oregon voters in November 2020 and amended in 2021, Measure 110 aims to establish a health-centered approach to substance use disorder treatment. It particularly seeks to tackle the high rates of drug addiction and overdoses in Oregon and the disproportionate impact on communities of color. As the Measure continues to take effect, its impact on reshaping the landscape of substance abuse treatment is expected to deepen, with a keen eye on community needs and changing societal dynamics.