Health

Oregon Welcomes Its Potential First Baby of 2024: Broden Michael Culpepper

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:01 pm EST
Oregon Welcomes Its Potential First Baby of 2024: Broden Michael Culpepper

As the world celebrated the advent of a new year, Oregon welcomed its first baby of 2024. Born at Salem Health’s Family Birth Center, a mere 40 seconds past midnight on January 1, Broden Michael Culpepper may have been the first baby to grace the Beaver State in the new year. A joyous occasion for parents Patricia and Jonathan Culpepper from Independence, the birth of their son arrived earlier than expected – the due date was January 4.

Welcoming Broden to the Culpepper Family

Broden weighed in at 6 pounds, 11.6 ounces, and measured 18.5 inches in length. The Culpepper family, which includes 9-year-old Brooke, Broden’s sister, welcomed the early arrival with excitement and affection. A fun fact about the Culpepper family is that their initials collectively spell ‘PBs&J’ – a delightful nod to the popular peanut butter and jelly acronym. This playful coincidence wasn’t planned by the Culpeppers, but the pattern delightfully continued with the arrival of their second child, Broden.

First Glimpses of Oregon’s New Year Baby

Photographs shared by the hospital capture the jubilant moments following Broden’s birth, showing his overjoyed parents and sibling holding the newborn. Patricia, who works as a medical assistant for Kaiser Permanente, and Jon, employed with an excavation contractor in Silverton, have much to celebrate with the arrival of their son in the new year.

A Special Report

The news of Broden’s birth was reported by Capi Lynn, a senior reporter for the Statesman Journal. The story of Oregon’s potential first baby of 2024, born at Salem Health, brings a sense of joy and optimism for the year ahead. As the Culpepper family begins their journey with their new member, the rest of Oregon and the world welcomes 2024, hoping for a year filled with happiness, good health, and prosperity.

Health United States
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

