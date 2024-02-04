Oregon Podiatrist Brian M. Bowen Faces Multiple Sexual Abuse Charges

In a shocking revelation, Brian M. Bowen, a 49-year-old podiatrist from Oregon, is facing a barrage of sexual abuse allegations. Initially indicted in December for alleged incidents involving two women at Eastside Foot & Ankle, the number of accusers has since swelled to eleven.

Accusations Increase Against Podiatrist

The charges now include two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of second-degree sexual abuse, nine counts of third-degree sexual abuse, and two counts of sexual abuse by fraudulent representation. The first police report emerged in September 2022, when a woman claimed she was fondled during a May 2022 examination. Another report followed for an incident in January 2023.

Continued Practice Amidst Allegations

Despite these grave accusations, Bowen remains in practice but under stringent conditions. The Oregon Medical Board mandates that Bowen must be accompanied by a medically-trained chaperone during all examinations and procedures. This requirement is expected to stay in place until the board concludes its separate investigation.

Uncertainty Surrounds Bowen's Professional Future

As the investigation unfolds, the future of Bowen's medical career hangs in the balance. Currently, he continues to be listed as a practicing provider at Eastside Foot & Ankle. The lingering question, however, is how long he will be allowed to continue in his profession amidst these severe allegations.