Oregon Health Plan Expands to Offer Climate Devices for Vulnerable Populations

Oregon's groundbreaking initiative extends vital climate-related health benefits to Oregon Health Plan (OHP) members facing significant life changes and social injustices. Eligible individuals, including those recently released from incarceration or experiencing homelessness, can now access essential devices like air conditioners, heaters, and air filters to maintain healthy living conditions.

Addressing Climate-Related Health Needs

Recognizing the intersection of health and environmental conditions, Oregon is pioneering in extending health coverage to include devices that ensure access to clean air and optimal temperatures. This initiative, targeting OHP members with specific medical needs and who are undergoing critical life transitions, aims to mitigate the health risks associated with extreme climate events. Devices such as portable power supplies to maintain the operation of medical equipment during power outages are also covered under the new benefits, acknowledging the heightened risk people with lower incomes and chronic conditions face during extreme weather conditions.

Eligibility and Access

Eligibility for the new climate devices is initially extended to individuals most affected by social injustices, including those with a history in the child welfare system, at risk of homelessness, transitioning to dual eligibility for Medicare and Medicaid, and those recently discharged from Institutions for Mental Disease (IMDs) or released from incarceration. To qualify, members must not reside in group settings or shelters and must have access to consistent and safe power sources. Interested OHP members are encouraged to contact their coordinated care organization (CCO) for more information on accessing these life-saving resources.

Expanding Coverage Through Federal Support

The inclusion of health-related social needs (HRSN) services under OHP coverage is part of Oregon's 2022 - 2027 1115 Medicaid waiver, which seeks to expand coverage and provide more federal funding for Medicaid benefits. This initiative marks a significant shift towards recognizing non-medical factors that influence health outcomes. By connecting traditional Medicaid coverage with wrap-around health benefits, Oregon aims to reduce health disparities and enhance the well-being of its residents. For more information on the new climate-related resources, beneficiaries and interested parties are encouraged to visit the Oregon Health Authority's website.

This initiative not only highlights Oregon's commitment to innovative healthcare solutions but also sets a precedent for integrating environmental considerations into healthcare planning and delivery. As climate change continues to impact health outcomes, especially among vulnerable populations, Oregon's approach offers a model for other states to follow in addressing the nexus of health and climate resilience.