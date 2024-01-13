ORCHA and Alpha MD Unveil Strategic Partnership to Bolster Digital Health in India

Setting a precedent in the Indian digital health sector, ORCHA (Organisation for the Review of Health and Care Apps) and Alpha MD have unveiled a strategic partnership aimed at bolstering digital health in the nation. Their first significant initiative is the launch of the ORCHA India Data Protection Mark (OIDPM), a robust assessment tool designed to evaluate digital health products against more than 100 review points. The assessment tool is engineered to ensure these products align with the stipulations of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023.

Unveiling the ORCHA India Data Protection Mark

The OIDPM assessment is quick, independent, and objective, providing digital health innovators with a clear understanding of their product’s compliance status. Success in the assessment culminates in the awarding of an approved badge and an excellence badge. These badges serve as a gateway into the ORCHA Alpha MD compliance portal, a platform that facilitates the integration of compliant digital health products into the healthcare system.

Shaping the Future of Healthcare Technology in India

The liaison between ORCHA and Alpha MD is poised to introduce a comprehensive digital health assessment to the Indian market, aligning with the global industry standards. The partnership is a stride towards setting a new benchmark in healthcare technology in India, fostering trust and confidence in the health ecosystem, and positioning Indian healthcare apps for global recognition. Their collaborative efforts aim to facilitate market growth by enabling the seamless inclusion of compliant digital health products into the healthcare system.

Advancing Digital Health Technology Assurance and Activation

Both ORCHA and Alpha MD are vested in advancing digital health technology assurance and activation. ORCHA’s Assure platform and Alpha MD’s eclectic range of healthcare products are set to support stakeholders in their healthcare journey. The partnership is a testament to the two organizations’ commitment to advancing the assurance and activation of digital health technology in India. By facilitating the adoption of compliant digital health products, they are setting the stage for a new era of healthcare delivery in the country.