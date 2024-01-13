en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

ORCHA and Alpha MD Unveil Strategic Partnership to Bolster Digital Health in India

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:50 am EST
ORCHA and Alpha MD Unveil Strategic Partnership to Bolster Digital Health in India

Setting a precedent in the Indian digital health sector, ORCHA (Organisation for the Review of Health and Care Apps) and Alpha MD have unveiled a strategic partnership aimed at bolstering digital health in the nation. Their first significant initiative is the launch of the ORCHA India Data Protection Mark (OIDPM), a robust assessment tool designed to evaluate digital health products against more than 100 review points. The assessment tool is engineered to ensure these products align with the stipulations of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023.

Unveiling the ORCHA India Data Protection Mark

The OIDPM assessment is quick, independent, and objective, providing digital health innovators with a clear understanding of their product’s compliance status. Success in the assessment culminates in the awarding of an approved badge and an excellence badge. These badges serve as a gateway into the ORCHA Alpha MD compliance portal, a platform that facilitates the integration of compliant digital health products into the healthcare system.

Shaping the Future of Healthcare Technology in India

The liaison between ORCHA and Alpha MD is poised to introduce a comprehensive digital health assessment to the Indian market, aligning with the global industry standards. The partnership is a stride towards setting a new benchmark in healthcare technology in India, fostering trust and confidence in the health ecosystem, and positioning Indian healthcare apps for global recognition. Their collaborative efforts aim to facilitate market growth by enabling the seamless inclusion of compliant digital health products into the healthcare system.

Advancing Digital Health Technology Assurance and Activation

Both ORCHA and Alpha MD are vested in advancing digital health technology assurance and activation. ORCHA’s Assure platform and Alpha MD’s eclectic range of healthcare products are set to support stakeholders in their healthcare journey. The partnership is a testament to the two organizations’ commitment to advancing the assurance and activation of digital health technology in India. By facilitating the adoption of compliant digital health products, they are setting the stage for a new era of healthcare delivery in the country.

0
Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
13 seconds ago
Parexel India's Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget
In an anticipatory move ahead of the financial budget for FY24-25, Sanjay Vyas, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Parexel India, has shared his expectations. Amidst the buzz of speculations, Vyas projects that the Indian government will continue to emphasize Research and Development (R&D) and healthcare, two sectors that have been at the forefront
Parexel India's Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget
Standing Desks in Home Offices: A New Norm in the Remote Work Era
5 mins ago
Standing Desks in Home Offices: A New Norm in the Remote Work Era
Eddie Howe Updates on Joelinton's Injury; Midfielder Out for Six Weeks
5 mins ago
Eddie Howe Updates on Joelinton's Injury; Midfielder Out for Six Weeks
Malaysian Construction Worker Miraculously Survives Nail Gun Accident
3 mins ago
Malaysian Construction Worker Miraculously Survives Nail Gun Accident
Unveiling the Role of Genetic Variability in Chemotherapy: A Focus on the DPYD Gene
3 mins ago
Unveiling the Role of Genetic Variability in Chemotherapy: A Focus on the DPYD Gene
Elicio Therapeutics Launches Phase II Trial for Groundbreaking Cancer Vaccine
5 mins ago
Elicio Therapeutics Launches Phase II Trial for Groundbreaking Cancer Vaccine
Latest Headlines
World News
Parexel India's Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget
13 seconds
Parexel India's Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget
Real Madrid's Isco Seeks Transfer: Eyes Premier League
36 seconds
Real Madrid's Isco Seeks Transfer: Eyes Premier League
Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Discloses Tax Returns, Urging Transparency Among Political Leaders
43 seconds
Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Discloses Tax Returns, Urging Transparency Among Political Leaders
Royal Air Force vs Royal Navy: A Clash of Camaraderie and Competition
53 seconds
Royal Air Force vs Royal Navy: A Clash of Camaraderie and Competition
John Walugembe Calls Out 'Trade Bullying' by Powerful Nations
1 min
John Walugembe Calls Out 'Trade Bullying' by Powerful Nations
Difficult Talks Anticipated as US and Russia Discuss Ukraine in Geneva
1 min
Difficult Talks Anticipated as US and Russia Discuss Ukraine in Geneva
Qatar Embraces Football Fervor Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023
2 mins
Qatar Embraces Football Fervor Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023
Knight Frank Calls for Bids for Historic Odsal Stadium Lease
3 mins
Knight Frank Calls for Bids for Historic Odsal Stadium Lease
Nevada Wrestlers Ashlyn Leslie and Urijah Courter Earn Ames Tribune Athlete of the Week Honors
3 mins
Nevada Wrestlers Ashlyn Leslie and Urijah Courter Earn Ames Tribune Athlete of the Week Honors
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
54 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app