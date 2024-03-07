OrbusNeich Reports Record High Revenue and Profit Amid Global Economic Challenges

HONG KONG, Mar 7, 2024 - OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited, a leading global medical device manufacturer, announced its annual results for 2023, showcasing significant financial achievements despite global economic headwinds. The company reported a record high revenue of US$153.9 million, a 12.5% increase from the previous year, and a net profit of US$45.1 million, up 143.8%, marking an exceptional year of growth and profitability.

Driving Factors Behind OrbusNeich's Success

Several strategic initiatives contributed to OrbusNeich's outstanding performance in 2023. The company's focus on expanding its product portfolio, including the addition of four CE-Marked products through the acquisition of eucatech AG, played a crucial role. Enhancements to the global sales network, including the acquisition of distributors in South Korea and Indonesia and an extended distribution agreement in the US, also fueled growth. Investments in R&D led to the introduction of innovative products like Scoreflex TRIO, further solidifying the company's market position.

Strategic Mergers and Acquisitions

OrbusNeich's growth strategy included key M&A transactions that strengthened its market penetration and diversified its product offerings. The acquisition of SJ Medicare Co. Ltd. in South Korea and PT Revass Utama Medika in Indonesia not only expanded the company's footprint in high-demand markets but also enhanced its sales channel management and product portfolio. These strategic moves underscore the company's commitment to addressing the evolving needs of the medical device sector.

Future Outlook and Development Plans

Looking forward, OrbusNeich is poised for continued growth, with plans to leverage its strong financial position for further M&A opportunities. The company's focus on enriching its product portfolio and expanding its global presence is expected to drive sustained success. Additionally, the construction of a new R&D and manufacturing base in Hangzhou will significantly increase production capacity, enabling OrbusNeich to meet the rising demand for its products globally.

OrbusNeich's remarkable financial results in 2023 reflect its resilience and strategic vision in navigating the complex global economic landscape. With a solid foundation and a forward-looking approach, the company is well-positioned to continue its trajectory of growth and innovation, making a significant impact on the quality of life for patients worldwide.