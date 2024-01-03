en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Orange County: Health and Weather Crises Converge

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:17 pm EST
Orange County: Health and Weather Crises Converge

Orange County hospitals are grappling with a surge in patients suffering from respiratory infections including influenza, COVID, and RSV, marking a turbulent start to the first business day after the holiday season. Notably, Dr. Jim Keany of Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo recorded a significant rise in hospital visits, underscoring the need for individuals experiencing severe symptoms such as difficulty in breathing, inability to eat or drink, to seek immediate emergency medical attention.

Weather Compounds Health Crisis

Adding to the health crisis, the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the San Gabriel Mountains and areas around the 5 and 14 freeways. Effectively, from early Wednesday to Thursday morning, Southern California is bracing for potential snowfall. Predictions indicate up to 8 inches of snow in higher mountain elevations, and a 30 percent chance of snow accumulations of 1-2 inches down to 4,000 feet, which could disrupt travel through areas like I-5 at Tejon Pass.

Weather Advisory Spans Multiple States

The weather advisory isn’t restricted to California. Weather warnings for parts of Alaska and Nevada were also issued, alerting travelers to moderate to heavy snowfall and gusty winds. Road closures and potential delays are anticipated in impacted areas, with the advisory affecting both morning and evening commutes. Specifically, Alaska is warned of dangerously cold wind chills, heightening the risk of frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

California Braces for Rain, Snow, and High Surf

A cold weather system is set to bring rain and snow to Southern California, with a winter storm advisory targeting mountain communities. Predicted snow accumulations range from 3 to 6 inches, with isolated cases rising up to 8 inches. The snow levels are expected to drop to around 4,000 feet, potentially impacting traffic on the 5 Freeway. The forecast also includes widespread showers, high surf advisories, and beach hazard statements along the California coast.

0
Health United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hawaiian Couple Welcomes 'Christmas Twins' on Consecutive Days

By Dil Bar Irshad

The Arduous Path of Recovery: Triple ACL Injuries in Elite Female Sports

By Salman Khan

FDA Greenlights New Label Changes for Hypothyroidism Medication, Tirosint-SOL

By BNN Correspondents

Teenager Suffers Severe Burns from Unforeseen Holiday Tragedy

By Geeta Pillai

Under the Radar: The Impact of Adult ADHD on Family Life ...
@Health · 2 mins
Under the Radar: The Impact of Adult ADHD on Family Life ...
heart comment 0
Chronic Stress in Dementia Caregivers Increases Stroke Risk, Study Reveals

By BNN Correspondents

Chronic Stress in Dementia Caregivers Increases Stroke Risk, Study Reveals
Chris Hemsworth’s Sustainable Approach to New Year’s Resolutions

By Momen Zellmi

Chris Hemsworth's Sustainable Approach to New Year's Resolutions
Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet

By Nimrah Khatoon

Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression

By BNN Correspondents

Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Upheaval in Ector County: 'The Party to Restore the Party' Event Signals Change
56 seconds
Political Upheaval in Ector County: 'The Party to Restore the Party' Event Signals Change
Tino Kadewere Moves to Nantes Amid January Transfer Window
1 min
Tino Kadewere Moves to Nantes Amid January Transfer Window
Wisconsin Court Upholds Voting Rights, Rejects Dismissal of Absentee Ballots for Minor Errors
1 min
Wisconsin Court Upholds Voting Rights, Rejects Dismissal of Absentee Ballots for Minor Errors
Voorhees High School Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Notable Victory Over Phillipsburg
1 min
Voorhees High School Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Notable Victory Over Phillipsburg
Cebuano Sportsman Paolo Alberto Scores a Hole-in-One at Club Filipino
1 min
Cebuano Sportsman Paolo Alberto Scores a Hole-in-One at Club Filipino
Montclair Immaculate Dominates Newark Central in Girls' Basketball
1 min
Montclair Immaculate Dominates Newark Central in Girls' Basketball
Hawaiian Couple Welcomes 'Christmas Twins' on Consecutive Days
1 min
Hawaiian Couple Welcomes 'Christmas Twins' on Consecutive Days
Tennessee's Gabe Jeudy-Lally Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
1 min
Tennessee's Gabe Jeudy-Lally Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
The Arduous Path of Recovery: Triple ACL Injuries in Elite Female Sports
1 min
The Arduous Path of Recovery: Triple ACL Injuries in Elite Female Sports
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app