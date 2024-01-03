Orange County: Health and Weather Crises Converge

Orange County hospitals are grappling with a surge in patients suffering from respiratory infections including influenza, COVID, and RSV, marking a turbulent start to the first business day after the holiday season. Notably, Dr. Jim Keany of Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo recorded a significant rise in hospital visits, underscoring the need for individuals experiencing severe symptoms such as difficulty in breathing, inability to eat or drink, to seek immediate emergency medical attention.

Weather Compounds Health Crisis

Adding to the health crisis, the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the San Gabriel Mountains and areas around the 5 and 14 freeways. Effectively, from early Wednesday to Thursday morning, Southern California is bracing for potential snowfall. Predictions indicate up to 8 inches of snow in higher mountain elevations, and a 30 percent chance of snow accumulations of 1-2 inches down to 4,000 feet, which could disrupt travel through areas like I-5 at Tejon Pass.

Weather Advisory Spans Multiple States

The weather advisory isn’t restricted to California. Weather warnings for parts of Alaska and Nevada were also issued, alerting travelers to moderate to heavy snowfall and gusty winds. Road closures and potential delays are anticipated in impacted areas, with the advisory affecting both morning and evening commutes. Specifically, Alaska is warned of dangerously cold wind chills, heightening the risk of frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

California Braces for Rain, Snow, and High Surf

A cold weather system is set to bring rain and snow to Southern California, with a winter storm advisory targeting mountain communities. Predicted snow accumulations range from 3 to 6 inches, with isolated cases rising up to 8 inches. The snow levels are expected to drop to around 4,000 feet, potentially impacting traffic on the 5 Freeway. The forecast also includes widespread showers, high surf advisories, and beach hazard statements along the California coast.